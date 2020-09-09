KPT Shipping Movements Report
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at
Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours
on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Charlotte Schulte Container Ship
CSL Sophie Container Ship
Paris Express Container Ship
WAN Hai 611 Container Ship
Tabernacle Prince Cement
Coventry Wheat
SHIPS SAILED:
Csavtyndall
Golden Leaf
TRF Kristansand
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
M.T Shalamar 09/09/20
Ubena 09/09/20
Seacon 6 10/09/20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
M.T Quetta 09/09/20 D/70000 Crude Oil
Linus P 09/09/20 D/2000 Chemical
Chemroad 09/09/20 L/3500 Ethanol
Diyala 09/09/20 Container
Moen Island 09/09/20 Container
Incredible Blue 09/09/20 D/36700 DAP
Nacc Poros 09/09/20 L/7000 Cement
Filia Glory 09/09/20 L/65800 Clinker
Dubai Charm 10/09/20 D/72000 Crude Oil
MSC Maria Laura 10/09/20 Container
KSL Danyang 10/09/20 D/15303 General Cargo
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 168,589 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 47,690 Metric Tons of export cargo and 120,899 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 58,227 28,591 86,818
B.Bulk Cargo 7,120 70 7,190
Clinkers ------ 15,974 15,974
DAP ------ ------ ------
Loose Bulk Cement ------ 200 200
Wheat 13,608 ------ 13,608
Oil/Liquid Cargo 41,944 2.855 44,799