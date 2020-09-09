KPT shipping movements report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours

on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Charlotte Schulte Container Ship

CSL Sophie Container Ship

Paris Express Container Ship

WAN Hai 611 Container Ship

Tabernacle Prince Cement

Coventry Wheat

SHIPS SAILED:

Csavtyndall

Golden Leaf

TRF Kristansand

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

M.T Shalamar 09/09/20

Ubena 09/09/20

Seacon 6 10/09/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

M.T Quetta 09/09/20 D/70000 Crude Oil

Linus P 09/09/20 D/2000 Chemical

Chemroad 09/09/20 L/3500 Ethanol

Diyala 09/09/20 Container

Moen Island 09/09/20 Container

Incredible Blue 09/09/20 D/36700 DAP

Nacc Poros 09/09/20 L/7000 Cement

Filia Glory 09/09/20 L/65800 Clinker

Dubai Charm 10/09/20 D/72000 Crude Oil

MSC Maria Laura 10/09/20 Container

KSL Danyang 10/09/20 D/15303 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 168,589 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 47,690 Metric Tons of export cargo and 120,899 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 58,227 28,591 86,818

B.Bulk Cargo 7,120 70 7,190

Clinkers ------ 15,974 15,974

DAP ------ ------ ------

Loose Bulk Cement ------ 200 200

Wheat 13,608 ------ 13,608

Oil/Liquid Cargo 41,944 2.855 44,799