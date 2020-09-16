KPT Shipping Movements Report
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 05:04 PM
Following were the Movements of Ships at
Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at
Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours
on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Edison Container Ship
Wieland Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Kota Kaya
Mayssan
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
Edison 16/09/20
Fos Spirit 16/09/20
Tailwinds 16/09/20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
Al Soor II 16/09/20 D/10530 Jet Oil
M.T Karachi 16/09/20 D/ Crude Oil
DS Cougar 16/09/20 L/3000 Ethanol
Saxonia 16/09/20 D/L Container
Star Omicron 16/09/20 D/51600 Rock Phosphate
Olympus 16/09/20 D/54060 Wheat
Stellar Hudson 16/09/20 L/11000 Talc Powder
Cosco Oceania 17/09/20 Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 133,754 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 46,472 Metric Tons of export cargo and 87,282 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 48,999 22,159 71,158
B.Bulk Cargo ------ 258 258
Clinkers ------ 23,555 23,555
Dap 10,510 ------ 10,510
Wheat 10,373 ------ 10,373
Oil/Liquid Cargo 17,400 500 17,900