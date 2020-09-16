UrduPoint.com
KPT Shipping Movements Report

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 05:04 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours

on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Edison Container Ship

Wieland Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Kota Kaya

Mayssan

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Edison 16/09/20

Fos Spirit 16/09/20

Tailwinds 16/09/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Al Soor II 16/09/20 D/10530 Jet Oil

M.T Karachi 16/09/20 D/ Crude Oil

DS Cougar 16/09/20 L/3000 Ethanol

Saxonia 16/09/20 D/L Container

Star Omicron 16/09/20 D/51600 Rock Phosphate

Olympus 16/09/20 D/54060 Wheat

Stellar Hudson 16/09/20 L/11000 Talc Powder

Cosco Oceania 17/09/20 Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 133,754 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 46,472 Metric Tons of export cargo and 87,282 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 48,999 22,159 71,158

B.Bulk Cargo ------ 258 258

Clinkers ------ 23,555 23,555

Dap 10,510 ------ 10,510

Wheat 10,373 ------ 10,373

Oil/Liquid Cargo 17,400 500 17,900

