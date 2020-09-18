UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 02:30 PM

KPT shipping movements report

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

M.T KarachiTanker

Dato SuccessGeneral Cargo

Cosco OceaniaContainer Ship

Sti BosphorusTanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Grace

OOCL Chicago

Ginga Marlin

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Filia Glory 18/09/20

Dato Success18/09/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Green Belt 19/09/20 D/4500 Chemical

Hyundai GoodWill 19/09/20 D/L Container

Cosco Aden 19/09/20 D/L Container

Cosco Rotterdam 19/09/20 D/L Container

Ince Kastamonu 19/09/20 D/55370 Wheat

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 155,477 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 34,113 Metric Tons of export cargo and 121,364 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 50,949 23,065 74,014

B.Bulk Cargo 17,711 200 17,911

Clinkers ------ 5,887 5,887

Dap 8,263 ------ 8,263

Wheat 14,561 ------ 14,561

Talc Powder ------ 4,961 4,961

Oil/Liquid Cargo 29,880 ------ 29,880

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Rotterdam Kastamonu Aden Karachi Port

Recent Stories

DC asks health officials to educate parents about ..

1 minute ago

Five-day anti-polio drive in Bannu from September ..

1 minute ago

Hasidic Jewish pilgrims start leaving Ukraine fron ..

1 minute ago

China to assist Pakistan in developing dates proce ..

1 minute ago

FIVB announces cancellation of Volleyball Club Wor ..

17 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 30.02 million, d ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.