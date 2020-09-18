KPT Shipping Movements Report
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 02:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
M.T KarachiTanker
Dato SuccessGeneral Cargo
Cosco OceaniaContainer Ship
Sti BosphorusTanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Grace
OOCL Chicago
Ginga Marlin
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
Filia Glory 18/09/20
Dato Success18/09/20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
Green Belt 19/09/20 D/4500 Chemical
Hyundai GoodWill 19/09/20 D/L Container
Cosco Aden 19/09/20 D/L Container
Cosco Rotterdam 19/09/20 D/L Container
Ince Kastamonu 19/09/20 D/55370 Wheat
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 155,477 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 34,113 Metric Tons of export cargo and 121,364 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 50,949 23,065 74,014
B.Bulk Cargo 17,711 200 17,911
Clinkers ------ 5,887 5,887
Dap 8,263 ------ 8,263
Wheat 14,561 ------ 14,561
Talc Powder ------ 4,961 4,961
Oil/Liquid Cargo 29,880 ------ 29,880