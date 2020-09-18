KPT shipping movements report

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

M.T KarachiTanker

Dato SuccessGeneral Cargo

Cosco OceaniaContainer Ship

Sti BosphorusTanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Grace

OOCL Chicago

Ginga Marlin

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Filia Glory 18/09/20

Dato Success18/09/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Green Belt 19/09/20 D/4500 Chemical

Hyundai GoodWill 19/09/20 D/L Container

Cosco Aden 19/09/20 D/L Container

Cosco Rotterdam 19/09/20 D/L Container

Ince Kastamonu 19/09/20 D/55370 Wheat

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 155,477 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 34,113 Metric Tons of export cargo and 121,364 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 50,949 23,065 74,014

B.Bulk Cargo 17,711 200 17,911

Clinkers ------ 5,887 5,887

Dap 8,263 ------ 8,263

Wheat 14,561 ------ 14,561

Talc Powder ------ 4,961 4,961

Oil/Liquid Cargo 29,880 ------ 29,880