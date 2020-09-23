KPT Shipping Movements Report
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours
on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
AS Sophia Container Ship
Crown Virtue Clinkers
Hong Kong Express Container Ship
YM Cosmos Container Ship
Asavari Tanker
Star Omicron Rock Phos
SHIPS SAILED:
CMA CGM Racine
COSCO Rotterdam
Incredible Blue
Huundai Goodwill
FPMC 29
AS Sophia
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
M.T Lahore 23/09/20
Coventry 23/09/20
MOL Grandeur 23/09/20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
DS Cougar 23/09/20 L/3000 Ethanol
Amagi Galaxy 23/09/20 D/2098 Base Oil
SC Falcon 23/09/20 D/6000 Chemical
Mohar 23/09/20 L/21075 Cement
Straum 24/09/20 D/3000 Base Oil
Botany Bay 24/09/20 D/L Container
HAN YI 24/09/20 L/1076 General Cargo
Pacific Talent 24/09/20 L/55000 Clinkers
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 194,017 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 26,236 Metric Tons of export cargo and 167,781 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 66,203 21,986 88,189
B.Bulk Cargo 9,935 50 9,985
Ammonium Sulphate 371 ------ 371
Clinkers ------ 4,200 4,200
DAP 10,624 ------ 10,624
Wheat 16,145 ------ 16,145
Oil/Liquid Cargo 64,503 ------ 64,503