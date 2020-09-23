KPT shipping movements report

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours

on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

AS Sophia Container Ship

Crown Virtue Clinkers

Hong Kong Express Container Ship

YM Cosmos Container Ship

Asavari Tanker

Star Omicron Rock Phos

SHIPS SAILED:

CMA CGM Racine

COSCO Rotterdam

Incredible Blue

Huundai Goodwill

FPMC 29

AS Sophia

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

M.T Lahore 23/09/20

Coventry 23/09/20

MOL Grandeur 23/09/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

DS Cougar 23/09/20 L/3000 Ethanol

Amagi Galaxy 23/09/20 D/2098 Base Oil

SC Falcon 23/09/20 D/6000 Chemical

Mohar 23/09/20 L/21075 Cement

Straum 24/09/20 D/3000 Base Oil

Botany Bay 24/09/20 D/L Container

HAN YI 24/09/20 L/1076 General Cargo

Pacific Talent 24/09/20 L/55000 Clinkers

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 194,017 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 26,236 Metric Tons of export cargo and 167,781 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 66,203 21,986 88,189

B.Bulk Cargo 9,935 50 9,985

Ammonium Sulphate 371 ------ 371

Clinkers ------ 4,200 4,200

DAP 10,624 ------ 10,624

Wheat 16,145 ------ 16,145

Oil/Liquid Cargo 64,503 ------ 64,503