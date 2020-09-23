UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 05:07 PM

KPT shipping movements report

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours

on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

AS Sophia Container Ship

Crown Virtue Clinkers

Hong Kong Express Container Ship

YM Cosmos Container Ship

Asavari Tanker

Star Omicron Rock Phos

SHIPS SAILED:

CMA CGM Racine

COSCO Rotterdam

Incredible Blue

Huundai Goodwill

FPMC 29

AS Sophia

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

M.T Lahore 23/09/20

Coventry 23/09/20

MOL Grandeur 23/09/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

DS Cougar 23/09/20 L/3000 Ethanol

Amagi Galaxy 23/09/20 D/2098 Base Oil

SC Falcon 23/09/20 D/6000 Chemical

Mohar 23/09/20 L/21075 Cement

Straum 24/09/20 D/3000 Base Oil

Botany Bay 24/09/20 D/L Container

HAN YI 24/09/20 L/1076 General Cargo

Pacific Talent 24/09/20 L/55000 Clinkers

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 194,017 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 26,236 Metric Tons of export cargo and 167,781 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 66,203 21,986 88,189

B.Bulk Cargo 9,935 50 9,985

Ammonium Sulphate 371 ------ 371

Clinkers ------ 4,200 4,200

DAP 10,624 ------ 10,624

Wheat 16,145 ------ 16,145

Oil/Liquid Cargo 64,503 ------ 64,503

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Import Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Six players to watch out at the National T20 Cup

36 seconds ago

MoF announces details of cabinet resolution concer ..

9 minutes ago

Etihad Airways celebrates Saudi National Day

9 minutes ago

Imran Khan will not remain PM if ECP announces dec ..

14 minutes ago

Let’s take a moment to praise about TECNO sponso ..

16 minutes ago

UAE upgrades food-testing labs to enhance food saf ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.