UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 04:21 PM

KPT shipping movements report

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursda

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

M.T Quetta Tanker

Moen Island Container Ship

Ince Kastamonu Wheat

Jag Aanchal Tanker

Xin Xiang Hai Clinkers

SHIPS SAILED:

M.T Lahore

Mol Grandeur

Hong Kong Express

Asavari

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Al Mahboobah 24/09/20

Oocl California 24/09/20

Moen Island 24/09/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Straum 24/09/20 D/3000 Base Oil

Botany Bay 24/09/20 D/L Container

Trugen 25/09/20 D/ 2975 Base Oil

Oriental Viola 25/09/20 L/4000 Ethanol

Wan Hai 613 25/09/20 D/L Container

Northern Dedication 25/09/20 D/L Container

Canadian Higway 25/09/20 D/215 Vehicle

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 150,066 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 36,306 Metric Tons of export cargo and 113,760 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 41,514 26,506 68,020

B.Bulk Cargo 11,482 ------ 11,482

Rock Phosphate 8,500 ------ 8,500

Clinkers ------ 9,800 9,800

DAP ------ ------ ------

Ammonium Sulphate 11,730 ------ 11,730

Wheat 12,622 ------ 12,622

Oil/Liquid Cargo 27,912 ------ 27,912

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Quetta Import Kastamonu Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Govt to continue distribution of financial aid amo ..

3 minutes ago

PHC, DI Khan bench cancels bail of drug pushers

3 minutes ago

Four laborers injured in MUZAFFARGARH

5 minutes ago

Djokovic braces for Nadal, Roland Garros demons

5 minutes ago

Chinese sedan brand Hongqi sales up 108 pct

5 minutes ago

Iran Is Ready for Prisoner Exchange With US - Zari ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.