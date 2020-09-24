KPT shipping movements report

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursda

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

M.T Quetta Tanker

Moen Island Container Ship

Ince Kastamonu Wheat

Jag Aanchal Tanker

Xin Xiang Hai Clinkers

SHIPS SAILED:

M.T Lahore

Mol Grandeur

Hong Kong Express

Asavari

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Al Mahboobah 24/09/20

Oocl California 24/09/20

Moen Island 24/09/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Straum 24/09/20 D/3000 Base Oil

Botany Bay 24/09/20 D/L Container

Trugen 25/09/20 D/ 2975 Base Oil

Oriental Viola 25/09/20 L/4000 Ethanol

Wan Hai 613 25/09/20 D/L Container

Northern Dedication 25/09/20 D/L Container

Canadian Higway 25/09/20 D/215 Vehicle

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 150,066 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 36,306 Metric Tons of export cargo and 113,760 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 41,514 26,506 68,020

B.Bulk Cargo 11,482 ------ 11,482

Rock Phosphate 8,500 ------ 8,500

Clinkers ------ 9,800 9,800

DAP ------ ------ ------

Ammonium Sulphate 11,730 ------ 11,730

Wheat 12,622 ------ 12,622

Oil/Liquid Cargo 27,912 ------ 27,912