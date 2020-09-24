KPT Shipping Movements Report
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 04:21 PM
Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursda
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
M.T Quetta Tanker
Moen Island Container Ship
Ince Kastamonu Wheat
Jag Aanchal Tanker
Xin Xiang Hai Clinkers
SHIPS SAILED:
M.T Lahore
Mol Grandeur
Hong Kong Express
Asavari
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
Al Mahboobah 24/09/20
Oocl California 24/09/20
Moen Island 24/09/20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
Straum 24/09/20 D/3000 Base Oil
Botany Bay 24/09/20 D/L Container
Trugen 25/09/20 D/ 2975 Base Oil
Oriental Viola 25/09/20 L/4000 Ethanol
Wan Hai 613 25/09/20 D/L Container
Northern Dedication 25/09/20 D/L Container
Canadian Higway 25/09/20 D/215 Vehicle
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 150,066 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 36,306 Metric Tons of export cargo and 113,760 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 41,514 26,506 68,020
B.Bulk Cargo 11,482 ------ 11,482
Rock Phosphate 8,500 ------ 8,500
Clinkers ------ 9,800 9,800
DAP ------ ------ ------
Ammonium Sulphate 11,730 ------ 11,730
Wheat 12,622 ------ 12,622
Oil/Liquid Cargo 27,912 ------ 27,912