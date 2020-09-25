KPT Shipping Movements Report
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours
on Friday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
TRF Kristansand Tanker
Botany Bay Container Ship
Amagi Galaxy Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Al Mahboobah
Oocl California
Moen Island
Ksl Ruiyang
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
TRF Kristansand 25/09/20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
Oriental Viola 25/09/20 L/4000 Ethanol
Canadian Highway 25/09/20 D/215 Vehicle
Chemroad Lily 26/09/20 D/6000 Base Oil
Chem Argon 26/09/20 D/3000 Orthoxylene
MSC Cheryl 3 26/09/20 D/L Container
Yu Jin Ace 26/09/20 D/8517 Steel Coils
Pac Athena 26/09/20 D/11583 General Cargo
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 175,688 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 32,541 Metric Tons of export cargo and 143,147 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 52,541 8,409 60,950
B.Bulk Cargo 3,585 ------ 3,585
Rock Phosphate 11,100 ------ 11,100
Clinkers ------ 22,500 22,500
DAP 13,489 ------ 13,489
Wheat 12,132 ------ 12,132
Oil/Liquid Cargo 50,300 1,632 51,932