KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours

on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

TRF Kristansand Tanker

Botany Bay Container Ship

Amagi Galaxy Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Al Mahboobah

Oocl California

Moen Island

Ksl Ruiyang

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

TRF Kristansand 25/09/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Oriental Viola 25/09/20 L/4000 Ethanol

Canadian Highway 25/09/20 D/215 Vehicle

Chemroad Lily 26/09/20 D/6000 Base Oil

Chem Argon 26/09/20 D/3000 Orthoxylene

MSC Cheryl 3 26/09/20 D/L Container

Yu Jin Ace 26/09/20 D/8517 Steel Coils

Pac Athena 26/09/20 D/11583 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 175,688 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 32,541 Metric Tons of export cargo and 143,147 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 52,541 8,409 60,950

B.Bulk Cargo 3,585 ------ 3,585

Rock Phosphate 11,100 ------ 11,100

Clinkers ------ 22,500 22,500

DAP 13,489 ------ 13,489

Wheat 12,132 ------ 12,132

Oil/Liquid Cargo 50,300 1,632 51,932