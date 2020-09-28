KPT Shipping Movements Report
Following were the Movements of Ships at
Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours
on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Trugen Tanker
Star Omicron Phosphate
Rowan 3Clinkers
MSC Cheryl 3 Container Ship
Kapitan Maslov Contaienr Ship
StraumTanker
EsperanzanContainer Ship
Wan Hai 613 Container Ship
Conti Courage Container Ship
ST CergueWheat
Canadian HighwayCar Carrier
SHIPS SAILED:
M.T Quetta
Botany Bay
Northern Dedication
Trugen
YM Cosmos
SC Falcon
Olympus
Crown Virtue
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
Canadian Highway 28/09/20
Esperanaza N28/09/20
Jag Aanchal 28/09/20
Conti Courage 28/09/20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
DS Cougar 28/09/20 L/30000 Ethanol
MOL Generosity 28/09/20 D/L Container
CMA CGM Moliere 28/09/20 D/L Container
Yu Jin Ace 28/09/20 D/8571 Steel
KMTC Mumbai 29/09/20 D/L Container
Hyundai Platinum 29/09/20 D/L Container
Chesapeake Bay 29/09/20 D/L Container
Xin Pu Dong 29/09/20 D/L Container
Da Tong Yun29/09/20 D/13700 Steel
Aal Kobe29/09/20 D/339 P.
Cargo
Tai Splendor 29/09/20 L/52000 Clinkers
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 295,008 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 113,511 Metric Tons of export cargo and 181,497 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 79,498 47,230 126,728
B.Bulk Cargo ------ ------ ------
Clinkers ------ 53,910 53,910
DAP 21,822 ------ 21,822
Loose Bulk Cement ------ 12,371 12,371
Rock Phosphate 16,000 ------ 16,000
Wheat 20,822 ------ 20,882
Oil/Liquid Cargo 43,295 ------ 43,295