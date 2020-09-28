UrduPoint.com
KPT Shipping Movements Report

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 03:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) Following were the Movements of Ships at

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours

on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Trugen Tanker

Star Omicron Phosphate

Rowan 3Clinkers

MSC Cheryl 3 Container Ship

Kapitan Maslov Contaienr Ship

StraumTanker

EsperanzanContainer Ship

Wan Hai 613 Container Ship

Conti Courage Container Ship

ST CergueWheat

Canadian HighwayCar Carrier

SHIPS SAILED:

M.T Quetta

Botany Bay

Northern Dedication

Trugen

YM Cosmos

SC Falcon

Olympus

Crown Virtue

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Canadian Highway 28/09/20

Esperanaza N28/09/20

Jag Aanchal 28/09/20

Conti Courage 28/09/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

DS Cougar 28/09/20 L/30000 Ethanol

MOL Generosity 28/09/20 D/L Container

CMA CGM Moliere 28/09/20 D/L Container

Yu Jin Ace 28/09/20 D/8571 Steel

KMTC Mumbai 29/09/20 D/L Container

Hyundai Platinum 29/09/20 D/L Container

Chesapeake Bay 29/09/20 D/L Container

Xin Pu Dong 29/09/20 D/L Container

Da Tong Yun29/09/20 D/13700 Steel

Aal Kobe29/09/20 D/339 P.

Cargo

Tai Splendor 29/09/20 L/52000 Clinkers

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 295,008 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 113,511 Metric Tons of export cargo and 181,497 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 79,498 47,230 126,728

B.Bulk Cargo ------ ------ ------

Clinkers ------ 53,910 53,910

DAP 21,822 ------ 21,822

Loose Bulk Cement ------ 12,371 12,371

Rock Phosphate 16,000 ------ 16,000

Wheat 20,822 ------ 20,882

Oil/Liquid Cargo 43,295 ------ 43,295

More Stories From Business

