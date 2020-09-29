UrduPoint.com
KPT Shipping Movements Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 05:01 PM

KPT shipping movements report

Following were the Movements of Ships at

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours

on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Kota Nilam Container Ship

Shiling Container Ship

Yu Jin AceGeneral Cargo

Cma Cgm Moliere Container Ship

Chemroad Lily Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Msc Cheryl 3

Canadian Highway

Esperanza N

Jag Aanchal

Conti Courage

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Cma Cgm Moliere 29/09/20

Star Omicron29/09/20

Xin Xiang Hai29/09/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Kmtc Mumbai 29/09/20 D/L Container

Hyundai Platinum 29/09/20 D/L Container

Chesapeake Bay 29/09/20 D/L Container

Apl Chongoing 29/09/20 D/L Container

DA Tong yun 29/09/20 D/13700 Steel

M.T Karachi 30/09/20 D/70000 Crude Oil

Kalamoti Trader 30/09/20 D/L Container

Liberty Promise 30/09/20 L55 Vehicle

Han yi 30/09/20 L/1076 General Cargo

Tai Splendor 30/09/20 L/52000 Clinkers

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 154,287 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 69,613 Metric Tons of export cargo and 84,674 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 38,462 43,401 81,863

B.Bulk Cargo 9,020 ------ 9,020

Clinkers ------ 26,212 26,212

DAP 7,595 ------ 7,595

Loose Bulk Cement ------ ------ ------

Rock Phosphate 8,150 ------ 8,150

Wheat 13,627 ------ 13,627

Oil/Liquid Cargo 7,820 ------ 7,820

