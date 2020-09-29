KPT Shipping Movements Report
Following were the Movements of Ships at
Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours
on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Kota Nilam Container Ship
Shiling Container Ship
Yu Jin AceGeneral Cargo
Cma Cgm Moliere Container Ship
Chemroad Lily Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Msc Cheryl 3
Canadian Highway
Esperanza N
Jag Aanchal
Conti Courage
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
Cma Cgm Moliere 29/09/20
Star Omicron29/09/20
Xin Xiang Hai29/09/20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
Kmtc Mumbai 29/09/20 D/L Container
Hyundai Platinum 29/09/20 D/L Container
Chesapeake Bay 29/09/20 D/L Container
Apl Chongoing 29/09/20 D/L Container
DA Tong yun 29/09/20 D/13700 Steel
M.T Karachi 30/09/20 D/70000 Crude Oil
Kalamoti Trader 30/09/20 D/L Container
Liberty Promise 30/09/20 L55 Vehicle
Han yi 30/09/20 L/1076 General Cargo
Tai Splendor 30/09/20 L/52000 Clinkers
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 154,287 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 69,613 Metric Tons of export cargo and 84,674 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 38,462 43,401 81,863
B.Bulk Cargo 9,020 ------ 9,020
Clinkers ------ 26,212 26,212
DAP 7,595 ------ 7,595
Loose Bulk Cement ------ ------ ------
Rock Phosphate 8,150 ------ 8,150
Wheat 13,627 ------ 13,627
Oil/Liquid Cargo 7,820 ------ 7,820