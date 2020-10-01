UrduPoint.com
KPT Shipping Movements Report

KPT shipping movements report

Following were the Movements of Ships at

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours

on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

DS Cougar Tanker

M.T Karachi Tanker

Hyundai Platinum Container Ship

Kalamoti Trader Container Ship

Chem Argon Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Shiling

XIN Xiang Hai

Oriental Viola

WAN HAI 613

APL Chongqing

KMTC Mumbai

AAL Kobe

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

MOL Generosity 01/10/20

DS Cougar 01/10/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

COSCO Taicang 01/10/20 D/L Container

XIN Qing Dao 01/10/20 D/L Container

TAI Splendor 01/10/20 D/52000 Clinkers

M.T Lahore 02/10/20 D/70000 Crude Oil

Northern Discovery 02/10/20 D/L Container

Morgenstond II 02/10/20 L/9000 P.

Cargo

Eships Progress 02/10/20 L/55000 Clinkers

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 184,023 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 80,913 Metric Tons of export cargo and 103,110 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 46,806 45,865 92,671

B.Bulk Cargo 4,221 ------ 4,221

Clinkers ------ 32,748 32,748

DAP 5,007 ------ 5,007

Wheat 12,069 ------ 12,069

Oil/Liquid Cargo 35,007 2,300 37,307

