KPT Shipping Movements Report
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at
Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours
on Thursday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
DS Cougar Tanker
M.T Karachi Tanker
Hyundai Platinum Container Ship
Kalamoti Trader Container Ship
Chem Argon Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Shiling
XIN Xiang Hai
Oriental Viola
WAN HAI 613
APL Chongqing
KMTC Mumbai
AAL Kobe
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
MOL Generosity 01/10/20
DS Cougar 01/10/20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
COSCO Taicang 01/10/20 D/L Container
XIN Qing Dao 01/10/20 D/L Container
TAI Splendor 01/10/20 D/52000 Clinkers
M.T Lahore 02/10/20 D/70000 Crude Oil
Northern Discovery 02/10/20 D/L Container
Morgenstond II 02/10/20 L/9000 P.
Cargo
Eships Progress 02/10/20 L/55000 Clinkers
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 184,023 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 80,913 Metric Tons of export cargo and 103,110 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 46,806 45,865 92,671
B.Bulk Cargo 4,221 ------ 4,221
Clinkers ------ 32,748 32,748
DAP 5,007 ------ 5,007
Wheat 12,069 ------ 12,069
Oil/Liquid Cargo 35,007 2,300 37,307