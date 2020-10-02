UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 03:46 PM

KPT shipping movements report

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Xin Qing Dao Container Ship

Jo RedwoodTanker

Tai Splendor Clinkers

Stolt Courage Tanker

Cosco TaicangContainer Ship

Chemroad AquaTanker

Eships Progress Clinkers

SHIPS SAILED:

Rown 3

Petali Lady

Mol Generosity

DS Cougar

Hyundai Platinum

Chem Argon

Kalamoti Trader

Chesapeake Bay

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

M.T Karachi 02/10/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

M.T Lahore 02/10/20 D/7000 Crude Oil

DM Jade 02/10/20 D/6500 Chemical

Northern Discovery 02/10/20 D/L Container

Morgenstond II 02/10/20 L/900 P.Cargo

Avanti 03/10/20 D/40000 Mogas

Mariann03/10/20 D/60000 Mogas

As Roberta 03/10/20 D/L Container

MSC Tavvishi 03/10/20 D/L Container

Ubena 03/10/20 D/L Container

OEL Kedarnath 03/10/20 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 163,395 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 60,028 Metric Tons of export cargo and 103,367 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 40,542 29,341 69,883

B.Bulk Cargo 3,397 ------ 3,397

Clinkers ------ 19,787 19,787

DAP 5,004 ------ 5,004

Wheat 12,221 ------ 12,221

Oil/Liquid Cargo 42,203 10,900 53,103

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Import Progress 2020 Karachi Port P

Recent Stories

Red Cross Says Assisting Hundreds of US-Bound Migr ..

39 seconds ago

3 IS militants killed in airstrikes in Iraq

41 seconds ago

$100,000 UAE President Cup will bring Arabian Raci ..

17 minutes ago

Brent Crude Trades Below $39 for 1st Time Since Ju ..

42 seconds ago

Corona tests of 1,450 teachers, students conducted ..

49 seconds ago

Dr Khalil Ibupoto appoints new Salu VC

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.