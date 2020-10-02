KPT shipping movements report

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Xin Qing Dao Container Ship

Jo RedwoodTanker

Tai Splendor Clinkers

Stolt Courage Tanker

Cosco TaicangContainer Ship

Chemroad AquaTanker

Eships Progress Clinkers

SHIPS SAILED:

Rown 3

Petali Lady

Mol Generosity

DS Cougar

Hyundai Platinum

Chem Argon

Kalamoti Trader

Chesapeake Bay

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

M.T Karachi 02/10/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

M.T Lahore 02/10/20 D/7000 Crude Oil

DM Jade 02/10/20 D/6500 Chemical

Northern Discovery 02/10/20 D/L Container

Morgenstond II 02/10/20 L/900 P.Cargo

Avanti 03/10/20 D/40000 Mogas

Mariann03/10/20 D/60000 Mogas

As Roberta 03/10/20 D/L Container

MSC Tavvishi 03/10/20 D/L Container

Ubena 03/10/20 D/L Container

OEL Kedarnath 03/10/20 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 163,395 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 60,028 Metric Tons of export cargo and 103,367 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 40,542 29,341 69,883

B.Bulk Cargo 3,397 ------ 3,397

Clinkers ------ 19,787 19,787

DAP 5,004 ------ 5,004

Wheat 12,221 ------ 12,221

Oil/Liquid Cargo 42,203 10,900 53,103