KPT Shipping Movements Report
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 03:46 PM
Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Xin Qing Dao Container Ship
Jo RedwoodTanker
Tai Splendor Clinkers
Stolt Courage Tanker
Cosco TaicangContainer Ship
Chemroad AquaTanker
Eships Progress Clinkers
SHIPS SAILED:
Rown 3
Petali Lady
Mol Generosity
DS Cougar
Hyundai Platinum
Chem Argon
Kalamoti Trader
Chesapeake Bay
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
M.T Karachi 02/10/20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
M.T Lahore 02/10/20 D/7000 Crude Oil
DM Jade 02/10/20 D/6500 Chemical
Northern Discovery 02/10/20 D/L Container
Morgenstond II 02/10/20 L/900 P.Cargo
Avanti 03/10/20 D/40000 Mogas
Mariann03/10/20 D/60000 Mogas
As Roberta 03/10/20 D/L Container
MSC Tavvishi 03/10/20 D/L Container
Ubena 03/10/20 D/L Container
OEL Kedarnath 03/10/20 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 163,395 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 60,028 Metric Tons of export cargo and 103,367 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 40,542 29,341 69,883
B.Bulk Cargo 3,397 ------ 3,397
Clinkers ------ 19,787 19,787
DAP 5,004 ------ 5,004
Wheat 12,221 ------ 12,221
Oil/Liquid Cargo 42,203 10,900 53,103