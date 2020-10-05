KPT Shipping Movements Report
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 06:02 PM
Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
XIN Qing Dao Container Ship
AS Roberta Container Ship
MSC Tavvishi Container Ship
Avanti Tanker
Ubena Container Ship
OEL Kedarnath Container Ship
DM Jade Tanker
XIN PU Dong Container SHip
Mariann Tanker
Isobel Container Ship
Diyala Container Ship
Thorsky Container Ship
RDO Rortune Container Ship
Adastar General Cargo
Seacon 6 Clinkers
SHIPS SAILED:
XIN QING DAO
Cosco Taicang
Northern Discovery
MSC Tavvishi
Morgenstond II
AS Roberta
Chemroad Aqua
Pacific Talent
M.T Lahore
Stolt Courage
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
XIN PU Dong 05/10/20
Thorsky 05/10/20
Isobel 05/10/20
Ince Kastamonu 05/10/20
Diyala 05/10/20
OEL Kedarnath 05/10/20
DM Jade 06/10/20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
M.
T Shalamar 05/10/20 D/74000 Crude Oil
Ningbo Express 05/10/20 D/L Container
Pacific Sarah 06/10/20 D/56000 Mogas
LIME Galaxy 06/10/20 D/10500 Chemical
Cape Fortius 06/10/20
OOCL Guangzhou 06/10/20 D/L Container
MSC Tavvishi 06/10/20 D/L Container
Rome Express 06/10/20 D/L Container
Hyundai Privilege 06/10/20 D/L Container
DA Tong Yun 06/10/20 D/13700 Steel
Alrayan 06/10/20 L/55000 Clinkers
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 320,396 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 100,146 Metric Tons of export cargo and 220,250 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 142,577 52,415 194,992
B.Bulk Cargo ------- 121 121
Clinkers ------- 43,010 43,010
Wheat 16,405 ------ 16,405
Oil/Liquid Cargo 61,268 4,600 65,868