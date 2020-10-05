UrduPoint.com
KPT Shipping Movements Report

Mon 05th October 2020 | 06:02 PM

KPT shipping movements report

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

XIN Qing Dao Container Ship

AS Roberta Container Ship

MSC Tavvishi Container Ship

Avanti Tanker

Ubena Container Ship

OEL Kedarnath Container Ship

DM Jade Tanker

XIN PU Dong Container SHip

Mariann Tanker

Isobel Container Ship

Diyala Container Ship

Thorsky Container Ship

RDO Rortune Container Ship

Adastar General Cargo

Seacon 6 Clinkers

SHIPS SAILED:

XIN QING DAO

Cosco Taicang

Northern Discovery

MSC Tavvishi

Morgenstond II

AS Roberta

Chemroad Aqua

Pacific Talent

M.T Lahore

Stolt Courage

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

XIN PU Dong 05/10/20

Thorsky 05/10/20

Isobel 05/10/20

Ince Kastamonu 05/10/20

Diyala 05/10/20

OEL Kedarnath 05/10/20

DM Jade 06/10/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

M.

T Shalamar 05/10/20 D/74000 Crude Oil

Ningbo Express 05/10/20 D/L Container

Pacific Sarah 06/10/20 D/56000 Mogas

LIME Galaxy 06/10/20 D/10500 Chemical

Cape Fortius 06/10/20

OOCL Guangzhou 06/10/20 D/L Container

MSC Tavvishi 06/10/20 D/L Container

Rome Express 06/10/20 D/L Container

Hyundai Privilege 06/10/20 D/L Container

DA Tong Yun 06/10/20 D/13700 Steel

Alrayan 06/10/20 L/55000 Clinkers

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 320,396 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 100,146 Metric Tons of export cargo and 220,250 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 142,577 52,415 194,992

B.Bulk Cargo ------- 121 121

Clinkers ------- 43,010 43,010

Wheat 16,405 ------ 16,405

Oil/Liquid Cargo 61,268 4,600 65,868

