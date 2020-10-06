KPT Shipping Movements Report
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at
Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours
on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Mol Globe Container Ship
Ningbo Express Container Ship
Cape Fortius Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Xin Pu Dong
Thorsky
Ince Kastamonu
Isobel
Diyala
Oel Kedarnath
DM Jade
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
Ningbo Express 06/10/20
Adastar 06/10/20
Avanti 06/10/20
Ubena 06/10/20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
Pacific Sarah 06/10/20 D/56000 Mogas
Oocl Guangzhou 06/10/20 D/L Container
Hyundai Privilege 06/10/20 D/L Container
Rome Express 06/10/20 D/L Container
Da Tong Yun 06/10/20 D/13700 Steel
Alra Yan 06/10/20 L/55000 Clinkers
Lime Galaxy 07/10/20 D/10500 Chemical
M.
T Quetta 07/10/20 D/70000 Crude Oil
Carl Schulte 07/10/20 D/L Container
Msc Chiara 07/10/20 D/L Container
Haut Brion 07/10/20 D/29182 General Cargo
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 172,892 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 58,657 Metric Tons of export cargo and 114,235 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 48,611 32,042 80,653
B.Bulk Cargo 18,077 ------ 18,077
Clinkers ------ 26,615 26,615
Wheat 7,997 ------ 7,997
Oil/Liquid Cargo 39,550 ------ 39,550