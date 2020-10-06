UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Tue 06th October 2020 | 05:00 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours

on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Mol Globe Container Ship

Ningbo Express Container Ship

Cape Fortius Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Xin Pu Dong

Thorsky

Ince Kastamonu

Isobel

Diyala

Oel Kedarnath

DM Jade

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Ningbo Express 06/10/20

Adastar 06/10/20

Avanti 06/10/20

Ubena 06/10/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Pacific Sarah 06/10/20 D/56000 Mogas

Oocl Guangzhou 06/10/20 D/L Container

Hyundai Privilege 06/10/20 D/L Container

Rome Express 06/10/20 D/L Container

Da Tong Yun 06/10/20 D/13700 Steel

Alra Yan 06/10/20 L/55000 Clinkers

Lime Galaxy 07/10/20 D/10500 Chemical

M.

T Quetta 07/10/20 D/70000 Crude Oil

Carl Schulte 07/10/20 D/L Container

Msc Chiara 07/10/20 D/L Container

Haut Brion 07/10/20 D/29182 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 172,892 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 58,657 Metric Tons of export cargo and 114,235 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 48,611 32,042 80,653

B.Bulk Cargo 18,077 ------ 18,077

Clinkers ------ 26,615 26,615

Wheat 7,997 ------ 7,997

Oil/Liquid Cargo 39,550 ------ 39,550

