KPT Shipping Movements Report

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 05:21 PM

KPT shipping movements report

Following were the Movements of Ships at

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours

on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Msc Tavvishi Container Ship

Hyundai Privilege Container Ship

Rome Express Container Ship

Lime Galaxy Tanker

M.T Shalamar Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Ningbo Express

Adastar

Avanti

Ubena

Mol Globe

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Rdo Fortune 07/10/20

Dolce Vita 1 08/10/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

M.T Quetta 07/10/20 D/70000 Crude Oil

Msc Chiara 07/10/20 D/L Container

Carl Schulte 07/10/20 D/L Container

Moen Island 07/10/20 D/L Container

Da Tong Yun 07/10/20 D/13700 Steel

Fos Spirit 08/10/20 L/1000 Naphtha

Al Mahboobah 08/10/20 D/18005 Chemical

Oocl Guangzhou 08/10/20 D/L Container

Jin Tao 08/10/20 L/49000 Clinkers

Grace 08/10/20 L/34250 Clinkers

Athina III 08/10/20 D/65000 Wheat

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 147,184 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 61,638 Metric Tons of export cargo and 85,546 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 51,886 34,011 85,897

B.Bulk Cargo 1,420 ------ 1,420

Clinkers ------ 27,627 27,627

Wheat 6,740 ------ 6,740

Oil/Liquid Cargo 25,500 ------ 25,500

