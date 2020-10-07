KPT Shipping Movements Report
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 05:21 PM
Following were the Movements of Ships at
Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours
on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Msc Tavvishi Container Ship
Hyundai Privilege Container Ship
Rome Express Container Ship
Lime Galaxy Tanker
M.T Shalamar Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Ningbo Express
Adastar
Avanti
Ubena
Mol Globe
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
Rdo Fortune 07/10/20
Dolce Vita 1 08/10/20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
M.T Quetta 07/10/20 D/70000 Crude Oil
Msc Chiara 07/10/20 D/L Container
Carl Schulte 07/10/20 D/L Container
Moen Island 07/10/20 D/L Container
Da Tong Yun 07/10/20 D/13700 Steel
Fos Spirit 08/10/20 L/1000 Naphtha
Al Mahboobah 08/10/20 D/18005 Chemical
Oocl Guangzhou 08/10/20 D/L Container
Jin Tao 08/10/20 L/49000 Clinkers
Grace 08/10/20 L/34250 Clinkers
Athina III 08/10/20 D/65000 Wheat
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 147,184 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 61,638 Metric Tons of export cargo and 85,546 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 51,886 34,011 85,897
B.Bulk Cargo 1,420 ------ 1,420
Clinkers ------ 27,627 27,627
Wheat 6,740 ------ 6,740
Oil/Liquid Cargo 25,500 ------ 25,500