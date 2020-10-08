KPT Shipping Movements Report
Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 04:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at
Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours
on Thursday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
AL Rayan Clinkers
DA Tong Yun General Cargo
MSC Chiara Container Ship
OOCl Guangzhou Container Ship
Moen Island Container Ship
Carl Schulte Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Hyundai Privilege
Cape Fortius
MSC Tavvishi
RDO Fortune
Rome Express
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
MSC Chiara 08/10/20
Dolce Vita 1 08/10/20
Eships Progress 08/10/20
Tai Splendor 09/10/20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
M.T Quetta 08/10/20 D/70000 Crude Oil
FOS Spirit 08/10/20 L/1000 Naphtha
AL Mahboobah 08/10/20 D/18005 Chemical
Nordspring 08/10/20 D/L Container
Grace 08/10/20 D/34250 Clinkers
Athina III 08/10/20 D/65000 Wheat
Navig8 SOL 09/10/20 D/2592 Base Oil
Botany Bay 09/10/20 D/L Container
KSL Deyang 09/10/20 D/27750 General Cargo
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 139,255 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 39,342 Metric Tons of export cargo and 99,913 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 28,591 17,926 46,517
B.Bulk Cargo 2,117 ------ 2,117
Clinkers ------ 21,416 21,416
Wheat 5,152 ------ 5,152
Oil/Liquid Cargo 64,053 ------ 64,053