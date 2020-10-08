KPT shipping movements report

Following were the Movements of Ships at

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours

on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

AL Rayan Clinkers

DA Tong Yun General Cargo

MSC Chiara Container Ship

OOCl Guangzhou Container Ship

Moen Island Container Ship

Carl Schulte Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Hyundai Privilege

Cape Fortius

MSC Tavvishi

RDO Fortune

Rome Express

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

MSC Chiara 08/10/20

Dolce Vita 1 08/10/20

Eships Progress 08/10/20

Tai Splendor 09/10/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

M.T Quetta 08/10/20 D/70000 Crude Oil

FOS Spirit 08/10/20 L/1000 Naphtha

AL Mahboobah 08/10/20 D/18005 Chemical

Nordspring 08/10/20 D/L Container

Grace 08/10/20 D/34250 Clinkers

Athina III 08/10/20 D/65000 Wheat

Navig8 SOL 09/10/20 D/2592 Base Oil

Botany Bay 09/10/20 D/L Container

KSL Deyang 09/10/20 D/27750 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 139,255 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 39,342 Metric Tons of export cargo and 99,913 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 28,591 17,926 46,517

B.Bulk Cargo 2,117 ------ 2,117

Clinkers ------ 21,416 21,416

Wheat 5,152 ------ 5,152

Oil/Liquid Cargo 64,053 ------ 64,053