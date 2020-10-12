KPT Shipping Movements Report
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday. SHIPS BERTHED:
AS Sophia Container Ship
Velos Sapphire Tanker
UMM AL Anber Survey V/L
SEA Power Tanker
Navig 8 Sol Tanker
Esperanza N Container Ship
Ginga Lynx Tanker
Kapitan Maslov Container Ship
George Washington Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
AS Sophia
M.T Quetta
OOCL Guanghou
Nordspring
ST Cergue
Botany Bay
Grace
STI Uranus
KSL Deyang
Esperanza N
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
Navig 8 SOL 12/10/20
Kapitan Maslov 12/10/20
Ginga Lynx 12/10/20
JIN TAO 12/10/20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
Ottomana 12/10/20 D/2000 Chemical
AS Sara 12/10/20 D/L Container
CMA CGM Titus 12/10/20 D/L Container
Hyundai Colombo 12/10/20 D/L Containr
Liberty Promise 12/10/20 L/55 Vehicle
Ever Ursula 13/10/20 D/L Container
OEL Kedarnath 13/10/20 D/L Container
Ervign 13/10/20 D/L Container
Beaufort 13/10/20 D/27681 General Cargo
Eemslift Dafne 13/10/20 D/L General Cargo
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 246,418 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 99,609 Metric Tons of export cargo and 146,809 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 35,384 42,716 78,100
B.Bulk Cargo 34,720 ------ 34,720
Clinkers ------ 55,893 55,893
Wheat 15,325 ------ 15,325
Oil/Liquid Cargo 61,380 1,000 62,380