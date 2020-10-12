KPT shipping movements report

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday. SHIPS BERTHED

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday. SHIPS BERTHED:

AS Sophia Container Ship

Velos Sapphire Tanker

UMM AL Anber Survey V/L

SEA Power Tanker

Navig 8 Sol Tanker

Esperanza N Container Ship

Ginga Lynx Tanker

Kapitan Maslov Container Ship

George Washington Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

AS Sophia

M.T Quetta

OOCL Guanghou

Nordspring

ST Cergue

Botany Bay

Grace

STI Uranus

KSL Deyang

Esperanza N

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Navig 8 SOL 12/10/20

Kapitan Maslov 12/10/20

Ginga Lynx 12/10/20

JIN TAO 12/10/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Ottomana 12/10/20 D/2000 Chemical

AS Sara 12/10/20 D/L Container

CMA CGM Titus 12/10/20 D/L Container

Hyundai Colombo 12/10/20 D/L Containr

Liberty Promise 12/10/20 L/55 Vehicle

Ever Ursula 13/10/20 D/L Container

OEL Kedarnath 13/10/20 D/L Container

Ervign 13/10/20 D/L Container

Beaufort 13/10/20 D/27681 General Cargo

Eemslift Dafne 13/10/20 D/L General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 246,418 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 99,609 Metric Tons of export cargo and 146,809 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 35,384 42,716 78,100

B.Bulk Cargo 34,720 ------ 34,720

Clinkers ------ 55,893 55,893

Wheat 15,325 ------ 15,325

Oil/Liquid Cargo 61,380 1,000 62,380