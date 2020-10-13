KPT shipping movements report

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Green Wich Bridge Container Ship

Ital Lirica Container Ship

Mohar Cement

Pacific Endeavor Tanker

As Sara Container Ship

Cma Cgm Titis Container Ship

Hyundai Colombo Container Ship

Pacific Sarah Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Navig 8 Sol

Kapitan Maslov

Ginga Lynx

Jin Tao

Bridge

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Cma Cgm Titus 13/10/20

Pacific Endeavor 13/10/20

Sea Power 13/10/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Oel Kedarnath 13/10/20 D/L Container

Erving 13/10/20 D/L Container

Eemslift Dafne 13/10/20 D/L Gen. Cargo

M.T Lahore 14/10/20 D/70000 Crude Oil

Kmtc Dubai 14/10/20 D/L Container

Ever Ursula 14/10/20 D/L Container

Xin Hong Kong 14/10/20 D/L Container

Lucky Trader 14/10/20 D/16000 White Sugar

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 147,743 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 50,228 Metric Tons of export cargo and 97,515 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 54,067 35,099 89,166

B.Bulk Cargo 8,803 ------ 8,803

Clinkers ------ 8,121 8,121

Wheat 8,173 ------ 8,173

Cement ------ 7,008 7,008

Oil/Liquid Cargo 26,472 ------ 26,472