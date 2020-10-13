KPT Shipping Movements Report
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 03:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Green Wich Bridge Container Ship
Ital Lirica Container Ship
Mohar Cement
Pacific Endeavor Tanker
As Sara Container Ship
Cma Cgm Titis Container Ship
Hyundai Colombo Container Ship
Pacific Sarah Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Navig 8 Sol
Kapitan Maslov
Ginga Lynx
Jin Tao
Bridge
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
Cma Cgm Titus 13/10/20
Pacific Endeavor 13/10/20
Sea Power 13/10/20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
Oel Kedarnath 13/10/20 D/L Container
Erving 13/10/20 D/L Container
Eemslift Dafne 13/10/20 D/L Gen. Cargo
M.T Lahore 14/10/20 D/70000 Crude Oil
Kmtc Dubai 14/10/20 D/L Container
Ever Ursula 14/10/20 D/L Container
Xin Hong Kong 14/10/20 D/L Container
Lucky Trader 14/10/20 D/16000 White Sugar
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 147,743 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 50,228 Metric Tons of export cargo and 97,515 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 54,067 35,099 89,166
B.Bulk Cargo 8,803 ------ 8,803
Clinkers ------ 8,121 8,121
Wheat 8,173 ------ 8,173
Cement ------ 7,008 7,008
Oil/Liquid Cargo 26,472 ------ 26,472