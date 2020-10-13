UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 03:20 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Green Wich Bridge Container Ship

Ital Lirica Container Ship

Mohar Cement

Pacific Endeavor Tanker

As Sara Container Ship

Cma Cgm Titis Container Ship

Hyundai Colombo Container Ship

Pacific Sarah Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Navig 8 Sol

Kapitan Maslov

Ginga Lynx

Jin Tao

Bridge

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Cma Cgm Titus 13/10/20

Pacific Endeavor 13/10/20

Sea Power 13/10/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Oel Kedarnath 13/10/20 D/L Container

Erving 13/10/20 D/L Container

Eemslift Dafne 13/10/20 D/L Gen. Cargo

M.T Lahore 14/10/20 D/70000 Crude Oil

Kmtc Dubai 14/10/20 D/L Container

Ever Ursula 14/10/20 D/L Container

Xin Hong Kong 14/10/20 D/L Container

Lucky Trader 14/10/20 D/16000 White Sugar

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 147,743 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 50,228 Metric Tons of export cargo and 97,515 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 54,067 35,099 89,166

B.Bulk Cargo 8,803 ------ 8,803

Clinkers ------ 8,121 8,121

Wheat 8,173 ------ 8,173

Cement ------ 7,008 7,008

Oil/Liquid Cargo 26,472 ------ 26,472

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Import Dubai Hong Kong Colombo Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Germany Reports Highest Deflation Since January 20 ..

2 minutes ago

Belarusian Interior Ministry Says Molotov Cocktail ..

2 minutes ago

Rights Group Accuses Venezuela of Holding Returnee ..

2 minutes ago

Ex-Bolivian Leader Morales Accuses US of Meddling ..

5 minutes ago

Gunman Kills His Entire Family, Injures 2 Soldiers ..

5 minutes ago

Death Toll From Floods in Vietnam Increases to 23 ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.