KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours

on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Beaufort General Cargo

Star Ploeg Tanker

Asavari Tanker

Oel Kedarnath Container Ship

Erving Container Ship

Kmtc Dubai Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Cma Cgm Titus

Pacific Endeavor

Sea Power

Hyundai Colombo

Haut Brion

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Aelos Sapphire 14/10/20

Al Mahboobah 14/10/20

Erving 14/10/20

Star Ploeg 14/10/20

Ital Lirica 14/10/20

Oel Kedarnath 14/10/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

M.T Lahore 14/10/20 D/70000 Crude Oil

Ever Ursula 14/10/20 D/L Container

Xin Hong Kong 14/10/20 D/L Container

M.T Shalamar 15/10/20 D/70000 Crude Oil

X-Press Guernsey 15/10/20 D/L Container

Msc Candice 15/10/20 D/L Container

Lucky Trader 15/10/20 D/16000 White Sugar

Eemslift Dafne 15/10/20 L/General Cargo

Gulf Trader 15/10/20 D/66000 Wheat in Bulk

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 177,010 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 45,859 Metric Tons of export cargo and 131,151 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 65,951 30,980 96,931

B.Bulk Cargo 21,459 ------ 21,459

Clinkers ------ 5,599 5,599

Wheat 8,102 ------ 8,102

Cement ------ 9,280 9,280

Oil/Liquid Cargo 35,639 ------ 35,639