KPT Shipping Movements Report
Faizan Hashmi 22 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 04:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at
Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours
on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Beaufort General Cargo
Star Ploeg Tanker
Asavari Tanker
Oel Kedarnath Container Ship
Erving Container Ship
Kmtc Dubai Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Cma Cgm Titus
Pacific Endeavor
Sea Power
Hyundai Colombo
Haut Brion
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
Aelos Sapphire 14/10/20
Al Mahboobah 14/10/20
Erving 14/10/20
Star Ploeg 14/10/20
Ital Lirica 14/10/20
Oel Kedarnath 14/10/20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
M.T Lahore 14/10/20 D/70000 Crude Oil
Ever Ursula 14/10/20 D/L Container
Xin Hong Kong 14/10/20 D/L Container
M.T Shalamar 15/10/20 D/70000 Crude Oil
X-Press Guernsey 15/10/20 D/L Container
Msc Candice 15/10/20 D/L Container
Lucky Trader 15/10/20 D/16000 White Sugar
Eemslift Dafne 15/10/20 L/General Cargo
Gulf Trader 15/10/20 D/66000 Wheat in Bulk
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 177,010 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 45,859 Metric Tons of export cargo and 131,151 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 65,951 30,980 96,931
B.Bulk Cargo 21,459 ------ 21,459
Clinkers ------ 5,599 5,599
Wheat 8,102 ------ 8,102
Cement ------ 9,280 9,280
Oil/Liquid Cargo 35,639 ------ 35,639