UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Faizan Hashmi 22 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 04:00 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours

on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Beaufort General Cargo

Star Ploeg Tanker

Asavari Tanker

Oel Kedarnath Container Ship

Erving Container Ship

Kmtc Dubai Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Cma Cgm Titus

Pacific Endeavor

Sea Power

Hyundai Colombo

Haut Brion

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Aelos Sapphire 14/10/20

Al Mahboobah 14/10/20

Erving 14/10/20

Star Ploeg 14/10/20

Ital Lirica 14/10/20

Oel Kedarnath 14/10/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

M.T Lahore 14/10/20 D/70000 Crude Oil

Ever Ursula 14/10/20 D/L Container

Xin Hong Kong 14/10/20 D/L Container

M.T Shalamar 15/10/20 D/70000 Crude Oil

X-Press Guernsey 15/10/20 D/L Container

Msc Candice 15/10/20 D/L Container

Lucky Trader 15/10/20 D/16000 White Sugar

Eemslift Dafne 15/10/20 L/General Cargo

Gulf Trader 15/10/20 D/66000 Wheat in Bulk

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 177,010 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 45,859 Metric Tons of export cargo and 131,151 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 65,951 30,980 96,931

B.Bulk Cargo 21,459 ------ 21,459

Clinkers ------ 5,599 5,599

Wheat 8,102 ------ 8,102

Cement ------ 9,280 9,280

Oil/Liquid Cargo 35,639 ------ 35,639

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Import Dubai Hong Kong Wheat Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Peace at the cost of Kashmiris’ lives and aspira ..

5 minutes ago

UVAS inkedMoUto explore potential ofKPK indigenous ..

7 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announces slew of community s ..

10 minutes ago

Japarov Says Agreement on Russian Air Base in Kyrg ..

8 seconds ago

Kyrgyz Prime Minister Believes Ex-President Atamba ..

9 seconds ago

Merkel seeks tougher restrictions to fight coronav ..

11 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.