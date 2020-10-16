UrduPoint.com
KPT Shipping Movements Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 05:00 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours

on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Eemslift Dapne General Cargo

X-Press Guernsey Container Ship

MSC Candice Container Ship

Gulf Trader Wheat

SHIPS SAILED:

OEL Kedarnath

Beaufort

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

M.T Lahore 16/10/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Northern Dexterity 16/10/20 D/L Container

Kota Naked 16/10/20 D/L Container

Qing Ping Shan 16/10/20 L/55000 Clinkers

Indigo Garland 16/10/20 D/57000 Wheat

Plover Pacific 17/10/20 D/30000 Mogas

Bomar Milione 17/10/20 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 127,817 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 28,876 Metric Tons of export cargo and 98,941 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 55,807 12,819 68,626

B.Bulk Cargo 1,690 622 2,312

Clinkers ------ 10,626 10,626

Wheat 4,394 ------ 4,394

Cement ------ 4,809 4,809

Oil/Liquid Cargo 37,050 ------ 37,050

