KPT Shipping Movements Report
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 05:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at
Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours
on Friday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Eemslift Dapne General Cargo
X-Press Guernsey Container Ship
MSC Candice Container Ship
Gulf Trader Wheat
SHIPS SAILED:
OEL Kedarnath
Beaufort
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
M.T Lahore 16/10/20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
Northern Dexterity 16/10/20 D/L Container
Kota Naked 16/10/20 D/L Container
Qing Ping Shan 16/10/20 L/55000 Clinkers
Indigo Garland 16/10/20 D/57000 Wheat
Plover Pacific 17/10/20 D/30000 Mogas
Bomar Milione 17/10/20 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 127,817 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 28,876 Metric Tons of export cargo and 98,941 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 55,807 12,819 68,626
B.Bulk Cargo 1,690 622 2,312
Clinkers ------ 10,626 10,626
Wheat 4,394 ------ 4,394
Cement ------ 4,809 4,809
Oil/Liquid Cargo 37,050 ------ 37,050