KPT Shipping Movements Report
Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 05:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at
Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours
on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Szczecin Trader Container Ship
Stena Immaculate Tanker
Berlin Express Container Ship
Vasi Star Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Thorsky
UMM AL Anber
Diyala
Bomar Milione
CMA CGM Orfeo
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
Berlin Express 20/10/20
Szczecin Tanker 20/10/20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
Ginga Lion 20/10/20 D/1928 Base Oil
CSL Sophie 20/10/20 D/L Container
Madrid Express 21/10/20 D/L Container
WAN HAI 611 21/10/20 D/L Container
COSCO Asia 21/10/20 D/L Container
Global Legend 21/10/20 D/44900 DI Ammonium
DA AN 21/10/20 D/9864 General Cargo
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 90,494 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 28,145 Metric Tons of export cargo and 62,349 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 25,781 22,897 48,678
B.Bulk Cargo ------ ------ ------
Clinkers ------ 5,248 5,248
Wheat 17,621 ------ 17,621
DAP 4,669 ------ 4,669
Sugar 223 ------ 223
Oil/Liquid Cargo 14,055 ------ 14,055