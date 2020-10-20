UrduPoint.com
KPT Shipping Movements Report

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours

on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Szczecin Trader Container Ship

Stena Immaculate Tanker

Berlin Express Container Ship

Vasi Star Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Thorsky

UMM AL Anber

Diyala

Bomar Milione

CMA CGM Orfeo

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Berlin Express 20/10/20

Szczecin Tanker 20/10/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Ginga Lion 20/10/20 D/1928 Base Oil

CSL Sophie 20/10/20 D/L Container

Madrid Express 21/10/20 D/L Container

WAN HAI 611 21/10/20 D/L Container

COSCO Asia 21/10/20 D/L Container

Global Legend 21/10/20 D/44900 DI Ammonium

DA AN 21/10/20 D/9864 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 90,494 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 28,145 Metric Tons of export cargo and 62,349 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 25,781 22,897 48,678

B.Bulk Cargo ------ ------ ------

Clinkers ------ 5,248 5,248

Wheat 17,621 ------ 17,621

DAP 4,669 ------ 4,669

Sugar 223 ------ 223

Oil/Liquid Cargo 14,055 ------ 14,055

