KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours

on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

AS Roberta Container Ship

Ever Dainty Container Ship

Esperanza N Container Ship

Botany Bay Container Ship

X-Press Bardsey Container Ship

Deneb Leader car Carrier

SHIPS SAILED:

Northern Dedication

WAN HAI 611

AS Roberta

M.T Quetta

Hyundai Jakarta

DA AN

Chang Hang Guang Rong

COSCO Europe

Ever Dainty

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Deneb Leader 26/10/20

Botany Bay 26/10/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

AL Adailiah 26/10/20 D/30000 Mogas

Summit Africa 26/10/20 D/50000 Mogas

M.T Lahore 26/10/20 D/70000 Crude Oil

M.T Karachi 26/10/20 D/70000 Crude Oil

MOL Grandeur 26/10/20 D/L Container

Rana 26/10/20 D/12154 General Cargo

Green Belt 27/10/20 D/4200 White Spirit

M.

T Shalamar 27/10/20 D/70000 Crude Oil

Ulanga 27/10/20 D/L Container

OEL Kedarnath 27/10/20 D/L Container

Southampton Express 27/10/20 D/L Container

Marmoratai 27/10/20 L/4 General Cargo

Ionic Storm 27/10/20 L/55000 Clinkers

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 276,085 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 94,566 Metric Tons of export cargo and 181,519 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 104,401 67,722 172,123

B.Bulk Cargo 3,051 ------ 3,051

Clinkers ------ 14,344 14,344

DAP 12,505 ------ 12,505

Wheat 27,262 ------ 27,262

Sugar 3,906 ------ 3,906

Oil/Liquid Cargo 30,394 12,500 42,894