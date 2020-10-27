KPT shipping movements report

(@FahadShabbir)

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) ::Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Deneb Leader car Carrier

Al Mahboobah Tanker

Senanur Cebi Fertilizer

Mol Grandeur Container Ship

Rana General Cargo

M. T Lahore Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Esperanza N

Qing Ping Shan

Gion Trader

Deneb Leader

Botany Bay

Stolt Spruce

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

M. T Lahore 28/10/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Southampton Express 27/10/20 D/L Container

Castor N 27/10/20 D/L Container

Marex Express 28/10/20 L/80000

Costas Cargo 28/10/20 D/9121 General

Marmoratai Cargo 28/10/20 L/4 General

Ionic Storm 28/10/20 L/55000 Clinkers

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 66,537 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 18,451 Metric Tons of export cargo and 48,086 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 12,026 17,651 29,677

B.Bulk Cargo 5,742 ------ 5,742

Clinkers ------ ------ ------

DAP 7,672 ------ 7,672

Wheat 19,417 ------ 19,417

Sugar 1,329 ------ 1,329

Oil/Liquid Cargo 1,900 800 2,700