KPT Shipping Movements Report
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) ::Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Deneb Leader car Carrier
Al Mahboobah Tanker
Senanur Cebi Fertilizer
Mol Grandeur Container Ship
Rana General Cargo
M. T Lahore Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Esperanza N
Qing Ping Shan
Gion Trader
Deneb Leader
Botany Bay
Stolt Spruce
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
M. T Lahore 28/10/20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
Southampton Express 27/10/20 D/L Container
Castor N 27/10/20 D/L Container
Marex Express 28/10/20 L/80000
Costas Cargo 28/10/20 D/9121 General
Marmoratai Cargo 28/10/20 L/4 General
Ionic Storm 28/10/20 L/55000 Clinkers
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 66,537 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 18,451 Metric Tons of export cargo and 48,086 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 12,026 17,651 29,677
B.Bulk Cargo 5,742 ------ 5,742
Clinkers ------ ------ ------
DAP 7,672 ------ 7,672
Wheat 19,417 ------ 19,417
Sugar 1,329 ------ 1,329
Oil/Liquid Cargo 1,900 800 2,700