KPT Shipping Movements Report

Wed 28th October 2020 | 05:10 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Grenn Belt Tanker

Ulanga Container Ship

OEL Kedarnath Container Ship

M.T Karachi Tanker

Southampton Express Container Ship

Castor N Container Ship

Costas General Cargo

SHIPS SAILED:

X-Press Bardsey

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Castor N 28/10/20

Green Belt 28/10/20

Southampton Express 28/10/20

MOL Grandeur 28/10/20

OEL Kedarnath 29/10/20

Gulf Trader 29/10/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Kouros 29/10/20 D/30000 Mogas

XIN Shanghai 29/10/20 D/L Container

Kedros 29/10/20 D/58200 Wheat

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 213,039 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 19,377 Metric Tons of export cargo and 193,662 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 58,346 19,377 77,723

B.Bulk Cargo 7,321 ------ 7,321

Clinkers ------ ------ ------

DAP 10,132 ------ 10,132

Wheat 16,647 ------ 16,647

Sugar 1,599 ------ 1,599

Oil/Liquid Cargo 99,617 ------ 99,617

More Stories From Business

