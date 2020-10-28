KPT Shipping Movements Report
Umer Jamshaid 57 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 05:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Grenn Belt Tanker
Ulanga Container Ship
OEL Kedarnath Container Ship
M.T Karachi Tanker
Southampton Express Container Ship
Castor N Container Ship
Costas General Cargo
SHIPS SAILED:
X-Press Bardsey
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
Castor N 28/10/20
Green Belt 28/10/20
Southampton Express 28/10/20
MOL Grandeur 28/10/20
OEL Kedarnath 29/10/20
Gulf Trader 29/10/20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
Kouros 29/10/20 D/30000 Mogas
XIN Shanghai 29/10/20 D/L Container
Kedros 29/10/20 D/58200 Wheat
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 213,039 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 19,377 Metric Tons of export cargo and 193,662 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 58,346 19,377 77,723
B.Bulk Cargo 7,321 ------ 7,321
Clinkers ------ ------ ------
DAP 10,132 ------ 10,132
Wheat 16,647 ------ 16,647
Sugar 1,599 ------ 1,599
Oil/Liquid Cargo 99,617 ------ 99,617