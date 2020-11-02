KPT Shipping Movements Report
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
AS Sophia Container Ship
Tiger Perseverance Tanker
Aegiali Container Ship
Cosco Rotterdam Container Ship
MSC Marianna Container Ship
Cosco Aden Container Ship
Nordocean Tanker
Diyala Container Ship
Baltic Bridge Container Ship
Daimongate Wheat
SHIPS SAILED:
Northern Discovery
Hyundai Oakland
AS Sophia
Aegiali
Summit Africa
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
MSC Marianna 02/11/20
Diyala 02/11/20
Ionic Storm 02/11/20
Cosco Aden 03/11/20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
Bow Cardinal 02/11/20 D/2500 Chem
Oriental Rose 02/11/20 L/35000 Ethanol
Dongfushan 02/11/20 D/3200 Chem
Csav Tyndall 02/11/20 D/L Container
PAC Acrux 02/11/20 D/11843 General Cargo
Grace 02/11/20 L/34250 Clinkers
M.
T Quetta 03/11/20 D/70000 Crude Oil
Thorsky 03/11/20 D/L Container
Hyundai Paramount 03/11/20 D/L Container
Botany Bay 03/11/20 D/L Container
Cosco Belgium 03/11/20 D/L Container
Arrow Lady 03/11/20 D/60000 Wheat
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 269,371 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 74,827 Metric Tons of export cargo and 194,544 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 109,431 27,618 137,049
B.Bulk Cargo ------ ------ ------
Clinkers ------ 46,509 46,509
DAP 16,976 ------ 16,976
Wheat 16,276 ------ 16,276
Sugar 4,421 ------ 4,421
Oil/Liquid Cargo 47,440 700 48,140