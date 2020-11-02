KPT shipping movements report

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

AS Sophia Container Ship

Tiger Perseverance Tanker

Aegiali Container Ship

Cosco Rotterdam Container Ship

MSC Marianna Container Ship

Cosco Aden Container Ship

Nordocean Tanker

Diyala Container Ship

Baltic Bridge Container Ship

Daimongate Wheat

SHIPS SAILED:

Northern Discovery

Hyundai Oakland

AS Sophia

Aegiali

Summit Africa

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

MSC Marianna 02/11/20

Diyala 02/11/20

Ionic Storm 02/11/20

Cosco Aden 03/11/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Bow Cardinal 02/11/20 D/2500 Chem

Oriental Rose 02/11/20 L/35000 Ethanol

Dongfushan 02/11/20 D/3200 Chem

Csav Tyndall 02/11/20 D/L Container

PAC Acrux 02/11/20 D/11843 General Cargo

Grace 02/11/20 L/34250 Clinkers

M.

T Quetta 03/11/20 D/70000 Crude Oil

Thorsky 03/11/20 D/L Container

Hyundai Paramount 03/11/20 D/L Container

Botany Bay 03/11/20 D/L Container

Cosco Belgium 03/11/20 D/L Container

Arrow Lady 03/11/20 D/60000 Wheat

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 269,371 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 74,827 Metric Tons of export cargo and 194,544 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 109,431 27,618 137,049

B.Bulk Cargo ------ ------ ------

Clinkers ------ 46,509 46,509

DAP 16,976 ------ 16,976

Wheat 16,276 ------ 16,276

Sugar 4,421 ------ 4,421

Oil/Liquid Cargo 47,440 700 48,140