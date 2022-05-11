KPT Shipping Movements Report 11th May, 2022
Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2022 | 04:13 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Han Hui General Cargo
Advantage Atom Tanker
Ningbo Express Container Ship
Sc Taipei Tanker
Clearocean Apollon Tanker
Aligote Tanker
Teera Bhum Container Ship
Kavita General Cargo
Hannah Schulte Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Kmtc Colombo
Cosco Thailand
Tarlan
Ocean Breeze
BW Thames
Xin Wu Han
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Ningbo Express 11-05-2022
Hannah Sxhulte 11-05-2022
AN Hai Star 11-05-2022
Arkas 11-05-2022
Advantageatom 11-05-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Northern Dedication 11-05-2022 D/L Container
Jolly Cristallo 11-05-2022 D/L Container
Arman 10 11-05-2022 L/1600 Rice
Leo I 11-05-2022 D/28021 General Cargo
Baltic Sky 1 12-05-2022 D/28021 General Cargo
Msc Iris 12-05-2022 D/L Container
Uafl Dubai 12-05-2022 D/L Container
Xin Chang Shu 12-05-2022 D/L Container
Heilan Bright 12-05-2022 D/31494 Steel Coils
Tiger Herbei 12-05-2022 L/50000 Clinkers
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 137,433 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 26,122 Metric Tons of export cargo and 111,311 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 28,926 21,428 50,354
Bulk Cargo 23,319 1,635 24,954
RICE 3,059 3,059
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 59,066 59,066