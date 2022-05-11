KPT shipping movements report 11th May, 2022

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Han Hui General Cargo

Advantage Atom Tanker

Ningbo Express Container Ship

Sc Taipei Tanker

Clearocean Apollon Tanker

Aligote Tanker

Teera Bhum Container Ship

Kavita General Cargo

Hannah Schulte Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Kmtc Colombo

Cosco Thailand

Tarlan

Ocean Breeze

BW Thames

Xin Wu Han

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Ningbo Express 11-05-2022

Hannah Sxhulte 11-05-2022

AN Hai Star 11-05-2022

Arkas 11-05-2022

Advantageatom 11-05-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Northern Dedication 11-05-2022 D/L Container

Jolly Cristallo 11-05-2022 D/L Container

Arman 10 11-05-2022 L/1600 Rice

Leo I 11-05-2022 D/28021 General Cargo

Baltic Sky 1 12-05-2022 D/28021 General Cargo

Msc Iris 12-05-2022 D/L Container

Uafl Dubai 12-05-2022 D/L Container

Xin Chang Shu 12-05-2022 D/L Container

Heilan Bright 12-05-2022 D/31494 Steel Coils

Tiger Herbei 12-05-2022 L/50000 Clinkers

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 137,433 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 26,122 Metric Tons of export cargo and 111,311 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 28,926 21,428 50,354

Bulk Cargo 23,319 1,635 24,954

RICE 3,059 3,059

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 59,066 59,066