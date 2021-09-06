KPT Shipping Movements Report
Mon 06th September 2021 | 05:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at
Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours
on Monday.
SHIPS SAILED:
Galaxy ACE car Carrier
Glen Canyon Container Ship
Demeter Tanker
Hanyu Camellia Tanker
Dalian Express Container Ship
Hyundai Shanghai Container Ship
Ever Ursula Container Ship
Cornelia I Container Ship
SC Petrel Tanker
Onyx I Container Ship
SHIPS BERTHED:
Merry Star
Contship LEX
Chemroute Oasis
Galaxy ACE
Clemens Schulte
Songa Iridium
Glem Canyon
Dalilan Express
Hyundai Shanghai
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
SKY Ploeg 06-09-21
Onyxi 06-09-21
Hanyu Camellia 06-09-21
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
Lian Bai Hu 06-09-21 D/30000 Mogas
Global Star 06-09-21 D/1980 Base Oil
OEL Kedarna Th 06-09-21 D/L Container
Sofia Express 06-09-21 D/L Container
Kota Naluri 06-09-21 D/L Container
Viking Emerald 06-09-21 D/1844 Vehicile
KSL Huayang 06-09-21 D/24124 General Cargo
Sonja 06-09-21 L/2600 Machinery
Caravos Liuberty 07-09-21 L/41700 Cement
Mohar 07-09-21 L/21250 Cement
King Baton Rouge 07-09-21 D/54300 Wheat
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 341,175 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 70,796 Metric Tons of export cargo and 270,379 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 132,818 48, 036 180,854
Bulk Cargo 1,511 --------- 1,511
Clinkers --------- 22,760 22.760
DAP 5,880 -------- 5,880
Palm Kernel Expeller 2,127 --------- 2-127
OLi/Liquid Cargo 128,043 --------- 128,043