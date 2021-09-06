UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 05:50 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours

on Monday.

SHIPS SAILED:

Galaxy ACE car Carrier

Glen Canyon Container Ship

Demeter Tanker

Hanyu Camellia Tanker

Dalian Express Container Ship

Hyundai Shanghai Container Ship

Ever Ursula Container Ship

Cornelia I Container Ship

SC Petrel Tanker

Onyx I Container Ship

SHIPS BERTHED:

Merry Star

Contship LEX

Chemroute Oasis

Galaxy ACE

Clemens Schulte

Songa Iridium

Glem Canyon

Dalilan Express

Hyundai Shanghai

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

SKY Ploeg 06-09-21

Onyxi 06-09-21

Hanyu Camellia 06-09-21

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Lian Bai Hu 06-09-21 D/30000 Mogas

Global Star 06-09-21 D/1980 Base Oil

OEL Kedarna Th 06-09-21 D/L Container

Sofia Express 06-09-21 D/L Container

Kota Naluri 06-09-21 D/L Container

Viking Emerald 06-09-21 D/1844 Vehicile

KSL Huayang 06-09-21 D/24124 General Cargo

Sonja 06-09-21 L/2600 Machinery

Caravos Liuberty 07-09-21 L/41700 Cement

Mohar 07-09-21 L/21250 Cement

King Baton Rouge 07-09-21 D/54300 Wheat

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 341,175 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 70,796 Metric Tons of export cargo and 270,379 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 132,818 48, 036 180,854

Bulk Cargo 1,511 --------- 1,511

Clinkers --------- 22,760 22.760

DAP 5,880 -------- 5,880

Palm Kernel Expeller 2,127 --------- 2-127

OLi/Liquid Cargo 128,043 --------- 128,043

