KPT Shipping Movements Report

Mon 27th September 2021 | 05:50 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS SAILED:

Annegret General Cargo

Ital Lirica Container Ship

MOL Generosity Container Ship

M.T Shalamar Tanker

BW Seine Tanker

Global Highway car Carrier

Basic Brave Fertilizer

Mohar Cement

Ningbo Express Container Ship

Singapore Bridge Container Ship

Teera Bhum Container Ship

Cosco Rotterdam Container Ship

SHIPS BERTHED:

TS Singapore

Sino Bridge

M.T Karachi

Uranusj

Global Highway

Songa Iridium

Long Beach Trader

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

NOL Generosity 27-09-21

Ningbo Express 27-09-21

Kota Naked 27-09-21

Ital Lirica 28-09-21

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

NEW Hellas 27-09-21 D/72000 Crude Oil

Saehan Wallaby 27-09-21 L/700 Ethanol

Kota Naked 27-09-21 D/L Container

OOCL Genoa 27-09-21 D/L Container

Independent Spirit 27-09-21 D/L Container

Bernadette 28-09-21 D/L Container

YM Excellence 28-09-21 D/L Container

Cape Fortius 28-09-21 D/L Container

Cargo Handling Turnover:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 389,392 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 103,909 Metric Tons of export cargo and 285,483 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 95,743 72,360 168,103

Bulk Cargo 12,068 50 12,118

Clinkers ------ 25,355 25,355

DAP1 10,422 ----- 10,422

Iron & Steel Scrap 8,168 --------- 8,168

Cement ---------- 6,144 6,144

Sugar 5,475 ---------- 5,475

Wheat 23,838 ---- 23,838

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 129,769 ------ 129,769

