KPT Shipping Movements Report
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 05:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS SAILED:
Annegret General Cargo
Ital Lirica Container Ship
MOL Generosity Container Ship
M.T Shalamar Tanker
BW Seine Tanker
Global Highway car Carrier
Basic Brave Fertilizer
Mohar Cement
Ningbo Express Container Ship
Singapore Bridge Container Ship
Teera Bhum Container Ship
Cosco Rotterdam Container Ship
SHIPS BERTHED:
TS Singapore
Sino Bridge
M.T Karachi
Uranusj
Global Highway
Songa Iridium
Long Beach Trader
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
NOL Generosity 27-09-21
Ningbo Express 27-09-21
Kota Naked 27-09-21
Ital Lirica 28-09-21
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
NEW Hellas 27-09-21 D/72000 Crude Oil
Saehan Wallaby 27-09-21 L/700 Ethanol
Kota Naked 27-09-21 D/L Container
OOCL Genoa 27-09-21 D/L Container
Independent Spirit 27-09-21 D/L Container
Bernadette 28-09-21 D/L Container
YM Excellence 28-09-21 D/L Container
Cape Fortius 28-09-21 D/L Container
Cargo Handling Turnover:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 389,392 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 103,909 Metric Tons of export cargo and 285,483 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 95,743 72,360 168,103
Bulk Cargo 12,068 50 12,118
Clinkers ------ 25,355 25,355
DAP1 10,422 ----- 10,422
Iron & Steel Scrap 8,168 --------- 8,168
Cement ---------- 6,144 6,144
Sugar 5,475 ---------- 5,475
Wheat 23,838 ---- 23,838
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 129,769 ------ 129,769