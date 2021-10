KPT shipping movements report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS SAILED:

AS PENELOPECONTAINER SHIP

OOCL CHARLESTONCONTAINER SHIP

JING YU ZUO TANKER

SHIPS BERTHED:

BERLIN EXPRESS

MILLA

COSCO ADEN

TEERA BHUM

MTM TOKYO

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

ANNITA 12-10-2021

PARNASSOS 12-10-2021

AS PENELOPE 12-10-2021

OEL KEDARNATH 12-10-2021

CALIFORNIA TRADER 12-10-2021

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

AL SOOR II12-10-2021D/55000 GAS OIL

FMT GUMULDUR12-10-2021D/3000 CHEMICAL

EVRIDIKI13-10-2021D/55000 MOGAS

CARIBBEAN 113-10-2021L/3500 ETHANOL

LEO PARAMOUNT12-10-2021D/L CONTAINER

ORCHID12-10-2021D/44301 FERTILIZER

MOHAR12-10-2021L/21250 CEMENT

URANUS J12-10-2021D/25000 IRON

IVY OCEAN12-10-2021D/15942 GENERAL CARGO

ELIM PEACE 12-10-2021D/14900 GENERAL CARGO

TARLAN13-10-2021D/L CONTAINER

HUUNDAI JAKARTA13-10-2021D/L CONTAINER

GRACE 13-10-2021L/33925 CLINKERS

Cargo Handling Turnover:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 166,289 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 64,458 Metric Tons of export cargo and 101,831 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 52,371 34,312 86,683

Bulk Cargo ------ ------ -----

Cement ------ 6,806 6,806

Clinkers ------ 16,270 16,270

DAP 9,522 ------ 9,522

Sugar 2,860 ------ 2,860

Talc Powder ------ 7,070 7,070

Wheat 7,470 ------ 7,470

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 29,608 ------ 29,608