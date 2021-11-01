KPT Shipping Movements Report
Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday
SHIPS BERTHED:
SC Brilliant Tanker
Thorsky Container Ship
Dalmacija Tanker
Osaka Container Ship
MOL Generosity Container Ship
Dream Orchid car Carrier
Caledonia Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Thorsky
Mohar
Arawana
Dream Orchid
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
M.T Shalamar 01-11-2021
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
Alpine Persefone 01-11-2021 D/55000 Mogas
Kota Naluri 01-11-2021 D/L Container
Diyala 01-11-2021 D/L Container
Castor Leader 01-11-2021 D/83 Vehicle
Phoenix Leader 01-11-2021 D/543 Vehicile
Kronos 02-11-2021 D/9000 Fuel Oil
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 149,527 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 42,285 Metric Tons of export cargo and 107,242 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 39,828 26,445 66,273
Bulk Cargo 5,471 ------ 5,471
Clinkers ------ 12,062 12,062
Cements ------ 3,778 3,778
DAP 14,539 ------ 14,539
Palm Kernel Expeller 417 ------ 417
Rock Phosphate 2,469 ------ 2,469
Sugar 3,998 ------ 3,998
Wheat 2,092 ------ 2,092
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 38,428 ------ 38,428