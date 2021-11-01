KPT shipping movements report

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

SC Brilliant Tanker

Thorsky Container Ship

Dalmacija Tanker

Osaka Container Ship

MOL Generosity Container Ship

Dream Orchid car Carrier

Caledonia Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Thorsky

Mohar

Arawana

Dream Orchid

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

M.T Shalamar 01-11-2021

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Alpine Persefone 01-11-2021 D/55000 Mogas

Kota Naluri 01-11-2021 D/L Container

Diyala 01-11-2021 D/L Container

Castor Leader 01-11-2021 D/83 Vehicle

Phoenix Leader 01-11-2021 D/543 Vehicile

Kronos 02-11-2021 D/9000 Fuel Oil

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 149,527 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 42,285 Metric Tons of export cargo and 107,242 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 39,828 26,445 66,273

Bulk Cargo 5,471 ------ 5,471

Clinkers ------ 12,062 12,062

Cements ------ 3,778 3,778

DAP 14,539 ------ 14,539

Palm Kernel Expeller 417 ------ 417

Rock Phosphate 2,469 ------ 2,469

Sugar 3,998 ------ 3,998

Wheat 2,092 ------ 2,092

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 38,428 ------ 38,428