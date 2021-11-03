KPT Shipping Movements Report
Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Stolt Lerk Tanker
Chemtrans Arctic Tanker
Lucia Solis Tanker
Asia Ruby IV Clinkers
Quang Vinh 89 Sugar
SHIPS SAILED:
CETO
Worldera 6
Osaka
Kota Naluri
Union Naluri
Diyala
MOL Generosity
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
AL Wahsh 03-11-2021
Heng Tong 77 03-11-2021
Caledinia 03-11-2021
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
Grace 03-11-2021 L/33925 Clinkers
X-Press Anglesey 04-11-2021 D/L Container
Celsius Naples 04-11-2021 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 110,913 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 35,129 Metric Tons of export cargo and 75,784 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 28 22,282 22,310
Bulk Cargo 1,222 ------ 1,222
Clinkers ------ 9,847 9,847
DAP 13,274 ------ 13,274
Rock Phosphate 5,600 ------ 5,600
Sugar 5,254 ------ 5,254
Wheat 8,606 ------ 8,606
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 41,800 3,000 44,800