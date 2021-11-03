KPT shipping movements report

UrduPoint.com

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Stolt Lerk Tanker

Chemtrans Arctic Tanker

Lucia Solis Tanker

Asia Ruby IV Clinkers

Quang Vinh 89 Sugar

SHIPS SAILED:

CETO

Worldera 6

Osaka

Kota Naluri

Union Naluri

Diyala

MOL Generosity

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

AL Wahsh 03-11-2021

Heng Tong 77 03-11-2021

Caledinia 03-11-2021

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Grace 03-11-2021 L/33925 Clinkers

X-Press Anglesey 04-11-2021 D/L Container

Celsius Naples 04-11-2021 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 110,913 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 35,129 Metric Tons of export cargo and 75,784 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 28 22,282 22,310

Bulk Cargo 1,222 ------ 1,222

Clinkers ------ 9,847 9,847

DAP 13,274 ------ 13,274

Rock Phosphate 5,600 ------ 5,600

Sugar 5,254 ------ 5,254

Wheat 8,606 ------ 8,606

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 41,800 3,000 44,800

