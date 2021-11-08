KPT Shipping Movements Report
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 05:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Castor Leader car Carrier
Northern Guard Container Ship
M.T Quetta Tanker
CMA CGTM Otello Container Ship
GT Star Tanker
TS Singapore Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Celsius Naples
Nemo
Castor Leader
Grace
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
AS Alva 08-11-2021
Sofia Express 08-11-2021
CMA CFM Otello 08-11-2021
OEL Kedarnath 09-11-2021
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
Lilac Ray 08-11-2021 D/1500 Chemical
Ital Lieica 08-11-2021 D/L Container
Merry Star 08-11-2021 D/L Container
Teera Bhum 08-11-2021 D/L Container
Kmtc Delhi 08-11-2021 D/L Container
Uranus J 08-11-2021 D/25000 Iron
Bay Spirit 09-11-2021 D/2500 Ethanol
Marmotas 09-11-2021 D/4000 Base Oil
Oocl Guangzhou 09-11-2021 D/L Container
Ikan Senyur 09-11-2021 D/59799 Wheat
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 245,744 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 100,232 Metric Tons of export cargo and 145,512 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 85,888 65,548 151,436
Bulk Cargo 169 ------ 169
Clinkers ------ 34,684 34,684
MAP 3,755 ------ 3,755
Sugar 6,731 ------ 6,731
Wheat 2,495 ------ 2,495
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 46,474 ------ 46,474