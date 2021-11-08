KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Castor Leader car Carrier

Northern Guard Container Ship

M.T Quetta Tanker

CMA CGTM Otello Container Ship

GT Star Tanker

TS Singapore Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Celsius Naples

Nemo

Castor Leader

Grace

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

AS Alva 08-11-2021

Sofia Express 08-11-2021

CMA CFM Otello 08-11-2021

OEL Kedarnath 09-11-2021

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Lilac Ray 08-11-2021 D/1500 Chemical

Ital Lieica 08-11-2021 D/L Container

Merry Star 08-11-2021 D/L Container

Teera Bhum 08-11-2021 D/L Container

Kmtc Delhi 08-11-2021 D/L Container

Uranus J 08-11-2021 D/25000 Iron

Bay Spirit 09-11-2021 D/2500 Ethanol

Marmotas 09-11-2021 D/4000 Base Oil

Oocl Guangzhou 09-11-2021 D/L Container

Ikan Senyur 09-11-2021 D/59799 Wheat

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 245,744 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 100,232 Metric Tons of export cargo and 145,512 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 85,888 65,548 151,436

Bulk Cargo 169 ------ 169

Clinkers ------ 34,684 34,684

MAP 3,755 ------ 3,755

Sugar 6,731 ------ 6,731

Wheat 2,495 ------ 2,495

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 46,474 ------ 46,474