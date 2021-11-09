KPT Shipping Movements Report
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 03:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Actuaria Container Ship
APL Florida Container Ship
Teera Bhum Container Ship
Oocl Guangzhou Container Ship
Kota Nilam Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
AS Alva
Sofia Express
CMA CGM Otello
Apnoia
Northern Guard
OEL Kedarnath
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Ioanna Pol 09-11-2021
Pacific Bulker 09-11-2021
Sapper 09-11-2021
TS Singapore 10-11-2021
Kota Nilam 10-11-2021
M.T Quetta 10-11-2021
Uacc Harmony 10-11-2021
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
Marmotas 09-11-2021 D/4000 Base Oil
Ital Lirica 09-11-2021 D/L Container
KMTC Mundra 10-11-2021 D/L Container
Long Beach Treader 10-11-2021 D/L Container
Ikan Senyur 09-11-2021 D/59799 Wheat
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 205,427 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 88,593 Metric Tons of export cargo and 116,834 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 49,222 49,036 98,258
Bulk Cargo ------ ------ -----
Clinkers ------ 37,757 37,757
DAP 525 ------ 525
Sugar 6,291 ------ 6,291
Wheat 6,557 ------ 6,557
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 54,239 1,800 56,039