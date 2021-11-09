KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Actuaria Container Ship

APL Florida Container Ship

Teera Bhum Container Ship

Oocl Guangzhou Container Ship

Kota Nilam Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

AS Alva

Sofia Express

CMA CGM Otello

Apnoia

Northern Guard

OEL Kedarnath

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Ioanna Pol 09-11-2021

Pacific Bulker 09-11-2021

Sapper 09-11-2021

TS Singapore 10-11-2021

Kota Nilam 10-11-2021

M.T Quetta 10-11-2021

Uacc Harmony 10-11-2021

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Marmotas 09-11-2021 D/4000 Base Oil

Ital Lirica 09-11-2021 D/L Container

KMTC Mundra 10-11-2021 D/L Container

Long Beach Treader 10-11-2021 D/L Container

Ikan Senyur 09-11-2021 D/59799 Wheat

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 205,427 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 88,593 Metric Tons of export cargo and 116,834 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 49,222 49,036 98,258

Bulk Cargo ------ ------ -----

Clinkers ------ 37,757 37,757

DAP 525 ------ 525

Sugar 6,291 ------ 6,291

Wheat 6,557 ------ 6,557

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 54,239 1,800 56,039