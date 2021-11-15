KPT Shipping Movements Report
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 04:23 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
MSC Erminia Container Ship
M.T Karachi Tanker
Thorswind Container Ship
Bravely Loyalty Tanker
XIN PU Dong Container Ship
Arahan Tanker
M.T Bolan Tanker
Ganta Bhum Container Ship
Tarlan Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
KMTC Mundra
Thorswind
Sagarjeet
XIN PU Dong
Kronos
Long Beach Trader
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Ganta Bhum 15-11-2021
M.T Karachi 15-11-2021
EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO
Hansa Roternburg 15-11-2021 D/L Container
Osak Express 15-11-2021 D/L Container
XIN YAN Tian 15-11-2021 D/L Container
Szczechin Trader 15-11-2021 D/L Container
Agapis 15-11-2021 D/53801 Rock Phosphate
Tomini Integrity 15-11-2021 D/20321 General Cargo
Chemroad Orchid 16-11-2021 D/2000 Base Oil
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 169,204 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 39,106 Metric Tons of export cargo and 130,098 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 80,116 30,312 110,428
Bulk Cargo ------ 1,209 1,209
Rice ------- 7,585 7,585
Sugar 3,368 ------ 3,368
Wheat 2,136 ------ 2,136
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 44,478 ------- 44,478