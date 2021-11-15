KPT shipping movements report

UrduPoint.com

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

MSC Erminia Container Ship

M.T Karachi Tanker

Thorswind Container Ship

Bravely Loyalty Tanker

XIN PU Dong Container Ship

Arahan Tanker

M.T Bolan Tanker

Ganta Bhum Container Ship

Tarlan Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

KMTC Mundra

Thorswind

Sagarjeet

XIN PU Dong

Kronos

Long Beach Trader

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Ganta Bhum 15-11-2021

M.T Karachi 15-11-2021

EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO

Hansa Roternburg 15-11-2021 D/L Container

Osak Express 15-11-2021 D/L Container

XIN YAN Tian 15-11-2021 D/L Container

Szczechin Trader 15-11-2021 D/L Container

Agapis 15-11-2021 D/53801 Rock Phosphate

Tomini Integrity 15-11-2021 D/20321 General Cargo

Chemroad Orchid 16-11-2021 D/2000 Base Oil

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 169,204 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 39,106 Metric Tons of export cargo and 130,098 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 80,116 30,312 110,428

Bulk Cargo ------ 1,209 1,209

Rice ------- 7,585 7,585

Sugar 3,368 ------ 3,368

Wheat 2,136 ------ 2,136

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 44,478 ------- 44,478

