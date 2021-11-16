KPT shipping movements report

(@FahadShabbir)

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Osaka Express Container Ship

BW Kallang Tanker

Diyala Container Ship

Xing Fu Song General Cargo

Aldebaran Container Ship

Independent Spirit Container Ship

Szczechin Trader Container Ship

Hansa Roternburg Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Long Beach Trader

Ganta Bhum

MSC Erminia

Tarlan

SEA Ambition

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Arahan 16-11-2021

EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO

AST Malta 16-11-2021 D/3266 Steel Plates

Tomini Integrity 16-11-2021 D/20321 General Cargo

Ever Dainty 17-11-2021 D/L Container

Glen Canyon 17-11-2021 D/L Container

Marguerite 17-11-2021 D/360 Units

Islanser S 17-11-2021 D/29850 Rock Phosphate

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 196,156 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 52,577 Metric Tons of export cargo and 143,579 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 82,760 42,533 125,293

Bulk Cargo 374 1,550 1,924

Rice ------- 7,594 7,594

Sugar 4,791 ------ 4,791

Wheat 4,391 ------ 4,391

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 51,263 900 52,163