KPT Shipping Movements Report
Tue 16th November 2021 | 03:27 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Osaka Express Container Ship
BW Kallang Tanker
Diyala Container Ship
Xing Fu Song General Cargo
Aldebaran Container Ship
Independent Spirit Container Ship
Szczechin Trader Container Ship
Hansa Roternburg Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Long Beach Trader
Ganta Bhum
MSC Erminia
Tarlan
SEA Ambition
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Arahan 16-11-2021
EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO
AST Malta 16-11-2021 D/3266 Steel Plates
Tomini Integrity 16-11-2021 D/20321 General Cargo
Ever Dainty 17-11-2021 D/L Container
Glen Canyon 17-11-2021 D/L Container
Marguerite 17-11-2021 D/360 Units
Islanser S 17-11-2021 D/29850 Rock Phosphate
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 196,156 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 52,577 Metric Tons of export cargo and 143,579 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 82,760 42,533 125,293
Bulk Cargo 374 1,550 1,924
Rice ------- 7,594 7,594
Sugar 4,791 ------ 4,791
Wheat 4,391 ------ 4,391
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 51,263 900 52,163