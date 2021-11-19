KPT Shipping Movements Report
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 03:14 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Judith Schulte Container Ship
Otto H Tanker
Neelambari Tanker
Common Galaxy General Cargo
SHIPS SAILED:
Chemroad Orchid
Independent Spirit
Bay Spirit
M.T Bolan
BW Kallang
M.T Shalamar
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Mohar 19-11-2021
Ever Dainty 19-11-2021
Neelambari 19-11-2021
Glen Canyon 19-11-2021
EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO
Northern Dedication 19-11-2021 D/L Container
OS Kano 35 19-11-2021 L/32700 Clinkers
M.T Quetta 20-11-2021 D/72000 Crude Oil
Thorsky 20-11-2021 D/L Container
V Star 20-11-2021 D/18650 MOP
Monika 20-11-2021 D/3113 General Cargo
DA TAI 20-11-2021 D/603 General Cargo
Star Mistral 20-11-2021 D/58650 Wheat
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 126,803 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 44,395 Metric Tons of export cargo and 82,408 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 33,091 26,899 59,990
Bulk Cargo 10,817 426 11,243
Cement ------ 9,602 9,602
Rice ------- 5,180 5,180
Rock Phosphate 9,700 -------- 9,700
Soda ASH ------ 2,288 2,288
Sugar 1,593 ------ 1,593
Wheat 6,483 ------ 6,483
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 20,724 ------ 20,724