KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Judith Schulte Container Ship

Otto H Tanker

Neelambari Tanker

Common Galaxy General Cargo

SHIPS SAILED:

Chemroad Orchid

Independent Spirit

Bay Spirit

M.T Bolan

BW Kallang

M.T Shalamar

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Mohar 19-11-2021

Ever Dainty 19-11-2021

Neelambari 19-11-2021

Glen Canyon 19-11-2021

EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO

Northern Dedication 19-11-2021 D/L Container

OS Kano 35 19-11-2021 L/32700 Clinkers

M.T Quetta 20-11-2021 D/72000 Crude Oil

Thorsky 20-11-2021 D/L Container

V Star 20-11-2021 D/18650 MOP

Monika 20-11-2021 D/3113 General Cargo

DA TAI 20-11-2021 D/603 General Cargo

Star Mistral 20-11-2021 D/58650 Wheat

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 126,803 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 44,395 Metric Tons of export cargo and 82,408 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 33,091 26,899 59,990

Bulk Cargo 10,817 426 11,243

Cement ------ 9,602 9,602

Rice ------- 5,180 5,180

Rock Phosphate 9,700 -------- 9,700

Soda ASH ------ 2,288 2,288

Sugar 1,593 ------ 1,593

Wheat 6,483 ------ 6,483

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 20,724 ------ 20,724