KPT Shipping Movements Report
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 05:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Islander S Rock Phosphate
M.T Lahore Tanker
Maud General Cargo
Thorsky Container Ship
M.T Quetta Tanker
AL Mahboobah Tanker
Ningbo Express Container Ship
Agapi S Rock Phosphate
CMA CGM Rabelais Container Ship
YM Excellence Container Ship
V Star Fertilizer
Stolt Calluna Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
AST Malta
AN Hai Star
Northern Dedication
Ceylon Breeze
Xing Fu Song
Thorsky
Adventure
Ocean Wave
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Hai Duong 68 22-11-2021
GS Kano 35 22-11-2021
EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO
Oriental Cosmos 22-11-2021 D/2500 Chemical
Kota Naked 22-11-2021 D/L Container
Teera Bhum 22-11-2021 D/L Container
California Trader 22-11-2021 D/L Container
OEL Kedarnath 22-11-2021 D/L Container
Han Ren 22-11-2021 L/19250 Mill Scale
Kuwana 22-11-2021 D/12336 General Cargo
Monika 22-11-2021 D/3113 Hot Roller Steel
Asteras 22-11-2021 L/ 55000 Clinkers
Ital Unica 23-11-2021 D/L Container
OOCL Genoa 23-11-2021 D/L Container
LEO Paramount 23-11-2021 D/L Container
Hyundai Busan 23-11-2021 D/L Container
X-Press Barrdsey 23-11-2021 D/L Container
Adventure 23-11-2021 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 254,132 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 69,838 Metric Tons of export cargo and 184,294 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 58,419 31,892 90,311
Bulk Cargo 24,614 541 25,155
Clinkers ------ 30,146 30,146
Rice ------- 6,914 6,914
Rock Phosphate 7,100 -------- 7,100
Sugar 1,002 ------- 1,002
Wheat 17,116 ------- 17,116
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 76,043 345 76,388