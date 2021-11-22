KPT shipping movements report

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Islander S Rock Phosphate

M.T Lahore Tanker

Maud General Cargo

Thorsky Container Ship

M.T Quetta Tanker

AL Mahboobah Tanker

Ningbo Express Container Ship

Agapi S Rock Phosphate

CMA CGM Rabelais Container Ship

YM Excellence Container Ship

V Star Fertilizer

Stolt Calluna Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

AST Malta

AN Hai Star

Northern Dedication

Ceylon Breeze

Xing Fu Song

Thorsky

Adventure

Ocean Wave

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Hai Duong 68 22-11-2021

GS Kano 35 22-11-2021

EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO

Oriental Cosmos 22-11-2021 D/2500 Chemical

Kota Naked 22-11-2021 D/L Container

Teera Bhum 22-11-2021 D/L Container

California Trader 22-11-2021 D/L Container

OEL Kedarnath 22-11-2021 D/L Container

Han Ren 22-11-2021 L/19250 Mill Scale

Kuwana 22-11-2021 D/12336 General Cargo

Monika 22-11-2021 D/3113 Hot Roller Steel

Asteras 22-11-2021 L/ 55000 Clinkers

Ital Unica 23-11-2021 D/L Container

OOCL Genoa 23-11-2021 D/L Container

LEO Paramount 23-11-2021 D/L Container

Hyundai Busan 23-11-2021 D/L Container

X-Press Barrdsey 23-11-2021 D/L Container

Adventure 23-11-2021 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 254,132 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 69,838 Metric Tons of export cargo and 184,294 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 58,419 31,892 90,311

Bulk Cargo 24,614 541 25,155

Clinkers ------ 30,146 30,146

Rice ------- 6,914 6,914

Rock Phosphate 7,100 -------- 7,100

Sugar 1,002 ------- 1,002

Wheat 17,116 ------- 17,116

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 76,043 345 76,388