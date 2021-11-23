KPT Shipping Movements Report
Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 05:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
XIN HAI Tong 27 General Cargo
KAI Xuan 11 General Cargo
Kota Naked Container Ship
Teera Bhum Container Ship
Kuwana General Cargo
OEL Kedarnath Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Ningbo Express
OS Kano 35
HAI Duong 68
Doric
CMA CGM Rabelais
Tomini Integrity
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Kota Naked 23-11-2021
M.T Quetta 23-11-2021
EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO
OOCL Genoa 23-11-2021 D/L Container
ITAL Unica 23-11-2021 D/L Container
Calfornia Trader 23-11-2021 D/L Container
LEO Paramount 23-11-2021 D/L Container
X-Press Bardsey 23-11-2021 D/L Container
Hyundai Busan 23-11-2021 D/L Container
Annita 23-11-2021 L/30000 Cement
Adventure 23-11-2021 L/34242 Clinkers
M.T Karachi 24-11-2021 D/73000 Crude Oil
LEON Apollon 24-11-2021 D/55000 Mogas
NEW Hellas 24-11-2021 D/73000 Crude Oil
MSC Clea 24-11-2021 D/L Container
XIN Fang Cheng 24-11-2021 D/L Container
Liberty Passion 24-11-2021 D/73 Unit
Miraculous ACE 24-11-2021 D/689 Units
HAN REN 24-11-2021 L/19250 Mill Scale
DA CUI YUN 24-11-2021 D/2424 General Cargo
SSI Glorious 24-11-2021 L/55000 Clinkers
Sound Young 24-11-2021 D/690000 Soya Bean Seeds
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 178,980 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 35,897 Metric Tons of export cargo and 143,083 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 35,338 33,625 68,963
Bulk Cargo 20,485 ------ 20,485
Clinkers ------ ------ -------
Muriate Of Potash 4,858 ------ 4,858
Rice ------- 72 72
Rock Phosphate 20,200 -------- 20,200
Wheat 9,180 ------- 9,180
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 53,022 2,200 55,222