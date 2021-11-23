UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Tue 23rd November 2021 | 05:30 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

XIN HAI Tong 27 General Cargo

KAI Xuan 11 General Cargo

Kota Naked Container Ship

Teera Bhum Container Ship

Kuwana General Cargo

OEL Kedarnath Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Ningbo Express

OS Kano 35

HAI Duong 68

Doric

CMA CGM Rabelais

Tomini Integrity

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Kota Naked 23-11-2021

M.T Quetta 23-11-2021

EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO

OOCL Genoa 23-11-2021 D/L Container

ITAL Unica 23-11-2021 D/L Container

Calfornia Trader 23-11-2021 D/L Container

LEO Paramount 23-11-2021 D/L Container

X-Press Bardsey 23-11-2021 D/L Container

Hyundai Busan 23-11-2021 D/L Container

Annita 23-11-2021 L/30000 Cement

Adventure 23-11-2021 L/34242 Clinkers

M.T Karachi 24-11-2021 D/73000 Crude Oil

LEON Apollon 24-11-2021 D/55000 Mogas

NEW Hellas 24-11-2021 D/73000 Crude Oil

MSC Clea 24-11-2021 D/L Container

XIN Fang Cheng 24-11-2021 D/L Container

Liberty Passion 24-11-2021 D/73 Unit

Miraculous ACE 24-11-2021 D/689 Units

HAN REN 24-11-2021 L/19250 Mill Scale

DA CUI YUN 24-11-2021 D/2424 General Cargo

SSI Glorious 24-11-2021 L/55000 Clinkers

Sound Young 24-11-2021 D/690000 Soya Bean Seeds

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 178,980 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 35,897 Metric Tons of export cargo and 143,083 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 35,338 33,625 68,963

Bulk Cargo 20,485 ------ 20,485

Clinkers ------ ------ -------

Muriate Of Potash 4,858 ------ 4,858

Rice ------- 72 72

Rock Phosphate 20,200 -------- 20,200

Wheat 9,180 ------- 9,180

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 53,022 2,200 55,222

