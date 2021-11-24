UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 05:15 PM

KPT shipping movements report

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

California Trader Container Ship

Monika General Cargo

LEO Paramount Container Ship

Asteras Clinkers

MSC Clea Container Ship

LA Boheme Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Kota Naked

Bravely Loyalty

M.T Quetta

YM Excellernce

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

AL Mahboobah 24-11-2021

OEL Kedarnath 24-11-2021

EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO

DM Jade 24-11-2021 D/7500 Chemical

Leon Apollon 24-11-2021 D/55000 Mogas

Global Glory 24-11-2021 D/3000 Chemical

NEW Hellas 25-11-2021 D/73000 Crude Oil

Songa Breeze 25-11-2021 D/73000 Crude Oil

Hyundai Busan 24-11-2021 D/L Container

XIN FANG Cheng 24-11-2021 D/L Container

OOCL Charleston 25-11-2021 D/L Container

Miraculous 25-11-2021 D/689 Units

Annita 24-11-2021 L/30000 Cement

HAN REN 24-11-2021 L/19250 Mill Scale

DA CUI YUN 24-11-2021 D/2424 General Cargo

SSI Glorious 24-11-2021 L/55000 Clinkjers

Captain Haddock 24-11-2021 L/59200 Talc Lumps

Sound Young 24-11-2021 D/69000 Soya Bean Seeds

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 210,765 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 76,758 Metric Tons of export cargo and 134,007 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 65,722 65,998 131,720

Bulk Cargo 15,664 205 15,869

Clinkers ------ 7,955 7,955

Muriate Of Potash 5,572 ------ 5,572

Rice ------- --------------

Rock Phosphate 14,400 ------- 14,400

Wheat 3,345 ------- 3,345

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 29,304 2,600 31,904

More Stories From Business

