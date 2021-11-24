KPT Shipping Movements Report
Wed 24th November 2021 | 05:15 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
California Trader Container Ship
Monika General Cargo
LEO Paramount Container Ship
Asteras Clinkers
MSC Clea Container Ship
LA Boheme Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Kota Naked
Bravely Loyalty
M.T Quetta
YM Excellernce
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
AL Mahboobah 24-11-2021
OEL Kedarnath 24-11-2021
EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO
DM Jade 24-11-2021 D/7500 Chemical
Leon Apollon 24-11-2021 D/55000 Mogas
Global Glory 24-11-2021 D/3000 Chemical
NEW Hellas 25-11-2021 D/73000 Crude Oil
Songa Breeze 25-11-2021 D/73000 Crude Oil
Hyundai Busan 24-11-2021 D/L Container
XIN FANG Cheng 24-11-2021 D/L Container
OOCL Charleston 25-11-2021 D/L Container
Miraculous 25-11-2021 D/689 Units
Annita 24-11-2021 L/30000 Cement
HAN REN 24-11-2021 L/19250 Mill Scale
DA CUI YUN 24-11-2021 D/2424 General Cargo
SSI Glorious 24-11-2021 L/55000 Clinkjers
Captain Haddock 24-11-2021 L/59200 Talc Lumps
Sound Young 24-11-2021 D/69000 Soya Bean Seeds
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 210,765 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 76,758 Metric Tons of export cargo and 134,007 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 65,722 65,998 131,720
Bulk Cargo 15,664 205 15,869
Clinkers ------ 7,955 7,955
Muriate Of Potash 5,572 ------ 5,572
Rice ------- --------------
Rock Phosphate 14,400 ------- 14,400
Wheat 3,345 ------- 3,345
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 29,304 2,600 31,904