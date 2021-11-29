KPT Shipping Movements Report
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 05:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Captain Haddock Talc Powder
Global Glory Tanker
Chemocean LEO Tanker
Beooklands car Carrier
Emirates Zanzibar Container Ship
ITAL Unica Container Ship
Diyala Container Ship
Dalian Express Container Ship
Singapore Bridge Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
MSC Erminia
Songa Breeze
Summer Ploeg
Adventure
OOCL Charleston
DA CUI YUN
M.T Karachi
Global Golry
Brooklands
HAN REN
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Kalxuan 11 29-11-2021
Chemoean LEO 29-11-2021
Singapore Bridge 29-11-2021
Topaz Express 29-11-2021
Dalian Exoress 29-11-2021
KOTA Naluri 29-11-2021
ITAL Unica 29-11-2021
EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO
SSL Brahmputra 29-11-2021 D/L Container
MOL Genesis 29-11-2021 D/L Container
Hilda 29-11-2021 L/2500 Rice
SSI Glorious 29-11-2021 L/55000 Clinkers
Liberty Passion 29-11-2021 L/73 Units
KOTA Megah 30-11-2021 D/L Container
Hundai Colombo 30-11-2021 D/L Container
Tarlan 30-11-2021 D/L Container
HC Jana Rosa 30-11-2021 D/13000 Wheat Flour
SG Pegasus 30-11-2021 D/3000 Chemical
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 105,296 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 31,561 Metric Tons of export cargo and 73,735 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 33,737 15,361 49,098
Bulk Cargo 8,707 300 9,007
Mill Scale ------ 10,900 10,900
Talc Poeder ------ 5,000 5,000
Wheat 5,430 ------- 5,430
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 25,861 ------- 25,861