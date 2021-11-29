UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 05:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Captain Haddock Talc Powder

Global Glory Tanker

Chemocean LEO Tanker

Beooklands car Carrier

Emirates Zanzibar Container Ship

ITAL Unica Container Ship

Diyala Container Ship

Dalian Express Container Ship

Singapore Bridge Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

MSC Erminia

Songa Breeze

Summer Ploeg

Adventure

OOCL Charleston

DA CUI YUN

M.T Karachi

Global Golry

Brooklands

HAN REN

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Kalxuan 11 29-11-2021

Chemoean LEO 29-11-2021

Singapore Bridge 29-11-2021

Topaz Express 29-11-2021

Dalian Exoress 29-11-2021

KOTA Naluri 29-11-2021

ITAL Unica 29-11-2021

EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO

SSL Brahmputra 29-11-2021 D/L Container

MOL Genesis 29-11-2021 D/L Container

Hilda 29-11-2021 L/2500 Rice

SSI Glorious 29-11-2021 L/55000 Clinkers

Liberty Passion 29-11-2021 L/73 Units

KOTA Megah 30-11-2021 D/L Container

Hundai Colombo 30-11-2021 D/L Container

Tarlan 30-11-2021 D/L Container

HC Jana Rosa 30-11-2021 D/13000 Wheat Flour

SG Pegasus 30-11-2021 D/3000 Chemical

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 105,296 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 31,561 Metric Tons of export cargo and 73,735 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 33,737 15,361 49,098

Bulk Cargo 8,707 300 9,007

Mill Scale ------ 10,900 10,900

Talc Poeder ------ 5,000 5,000

Wheat 5,430 ------- 5,430

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 25,861 ------- 25,861

