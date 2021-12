KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Berlin Express Container Ship

Talassa Container Ship

M.T Shalamar Tanker

Teera Bhum Container Ship

Thorseind Container Ship

Gulf Star General Cargo

Flag Filia Clinkers

Nilos P Container Ship

MOL Generosity Container Ship

Chemroute Oasis Tanker

CT Frontier Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Apnoia

Northern Dexterity

Independent Spirit

Worldera 1

GSL Valerie

XIN QING DAO

Thorseind

Berlin Express

JIU HUA HAI

Nordmerkur

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Nikos P 06-12-2021

Teera Bhum 06-12-2021

EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO

AL Mahboobah 06-12-2021 D/10115 Chemical

Clemens Schulte 06-12-2021 D/L Container

Kota Nilam 06-12-2021 D/L Container

KSL Huayang 06-12-2021 D/23585 General Cargo

Aprilia 06-12-2021 L/35000 Talc Powder

DM Emerald 06-12-2021 D/1500 Chemical

BOW Tungsten 07-12-2021 D/4500 Base Oil

Hyundai Jakarta 07-12-2021 D/L Container

YM Express 07-12-2021 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 173,269 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 47,544 Metric Tons of export cargo and 125,725 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 68,350 31,624 99,974

Bulk Cargo 11,808 456 12,264

Clinkers ------- 15,087 15,087

Rice ------- 377 377

Soya Bean Seeds 4,172 ------ 4,172

Wheat 5,195 ------- 5,195

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 36,200 36,200 37,212