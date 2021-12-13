KPT Shipping Movements Report
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
KMTC Colombo Container Ship
AAL Brisbane General Cargo
SEA Ambition Tanker
OEL Kedarnath Container Ship
ZI Jing Song General Cargo
Baltic Bridge Container Ship
Diyala Container Ship
Ocean Glory General Cargo
Swansea Container Ship
Navig8 SKY Tanker
Tarlan Container Ship
Whutthi Bhum Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
CSS Integrity
Hilda
Viking Emerald
Clemens Schulte
Osaka
ONE Henry Hudson
Northern Decication
ZI Jing Song
Victory Light
KMTC Colombo
Stolt Ocelot
AAL Brisbang
KSL Huayang
Flag Filia
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
M.T Quetta 13-12-2021
Diyala 13-12-2021
EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO
Alpine Persefone 13-12-2021 D/55000 Mogas
Hansa Roternburg 13-12-2021 D/L Container
Caledonia 13-12-2021 D/L Container
Celsius Naples 13-12-2021 D/L Container
XIN Shanghai 14-12-2021 D/L Container
Windermere 14-12-2021 D/L Container
X-Press Anglesey 14-12-2021 D/L Container
Kemet Star 14-12-2021 D/12000 Wheat Flour
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 352,962 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 128,178 Metric Tons of export cargo and 224,784 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 121,988 107,908 229,896
Bulk Cargo 82,442 837 29,279
Clinkers ------- 15,048 15,048
Soya Bean Seeds 8,866 ----- 8,866
Wheat 7,651 ----- 7,651
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 57,837 4,385 62,222