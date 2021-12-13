UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 04:17 PM

KPT shipping movements report

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

KMTC Colombo Container Ship

AAL Brisbane General Cargo

SEA Ambition Tanker

OEL Kedarnath Container Ship

ZI Jing Song General Cargo

Baltic Bridge Container Ship

Diyala Container Ship

Ocean Glory General Cargo

Swansea Container Ship

Navig8 SKY Tanker

Tarlan Container Ship

Whutthi Bhum Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

CSS Integrity

Hilda

Viking Emerald

Clemens Schulte

Osaka

ONE Henry Hudson

Northern Decication

ZI Jing Song

Victory Light

KMTC Colombo

Stolt Ocelot

AAL Brisbang

KSL Huayang

Flag Filia

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

M.T Quetta 13-12-2021

Diyala 13-12-2021

EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO

Alpine Persefone 13-12-2021 D/55000 Mogas

Hansa Roternburg 13-12-2021 D/L Container

Caledonia 13-12-2021 D/L Container

Celsius Naples 13-12-2021 D/L Container

XIN Shanghai 14-12-2021 D/L Container

Windermere 14-12-2021 D/L Container

X-Press Anglesey 14-12-2021 D/L Container

Kemet Star 14-12-2021 D/12000 Wheat Flour

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 352,962 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 128,178 Metric Tons of export cargo and 224,784 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 121,988 107,908 229,896

Bulk Cargo 82,442 837 29,279

Clinkers ------- 15,048 15,048

Soya Bean Seeds 8,866 ----- 8,866

Wheat 7,651 ----- 7,651

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 57,837 4,385 62,222

