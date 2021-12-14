UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 03:30 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

CUL Huizhou Container Ship

Caledonia Container Ship

M.T Karachi Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Baltic Bridge

M.T Quetta

Navig8 SKY

Whutthi Bhum

Diyala

SEA Ambition

OEL Kedarnath

Swansea

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Tarlan 14-12-2021

Hansa Roternburg 14-12-2021

CUL Huizhou 14-12-2021

EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO

Alpine Persefone 14-12-2021 D/55000 Mogas

Celsius Naples 14-12-2021 D/L Container

Windermere 14-12-2021 D/L Container

X-Press Anglesey 14-12-2021 D/L Container

Thorsky 14-12-2021 D/L Container

Kemet Star 14-12-2021 D/12000 Wheat Flour

JO Rowan 15-12-2021 D/44305 Mogas

TS Mimbai 15-12-2021 D/L Container

Pegasus 01 15-12-2021 D/L Container

Kota Padang 15-12-2021 L/9300 Cement

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 99,611 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 57,746 Metric Tons of export cargo and 41,865 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 21,974 57,446 79,420

Bulk Cargo 7,619 300 7,919

Soya Bean Seeds 654 ----- 654

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 11,618 ------ 11,618

