KPT Shipping Movements Report
Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 03:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
CUL Huizhou Container Ship
Caledonia Container Ship
M.T Karachi Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Baltic Bridge
M.T Quetta
Navig8 SKY
Whutthi Bhum
Diyala
SEA Ambition
OEL Kedarnath
Swansea
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Tarlan 14-12-2021
Hansa Roternburg 14-12-2021
CUL Huizhou 14-12-2021
EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO
Alpine Persefone 14-12-2021 D/55000 Mogas
Celsius Naples 14-12-2021 D/L Container
Windermere 14-12-2021 D/L Container
X-Press Anglesey 14-12-2021 D/L Container
Thorsky 14-12-2021 D/L Container
Kemet Star 14-12-2021 D/12000 Wheat Flour
JO Rowan 15-12-2021 D/44305 Mogas
TS Mimbai 15-12-2021 D/L Container
Pegasus 01 15-12-2021 D/L Container
Kota Padang 15-12-2021 L/9300 Cement
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 99,611 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 57,746 Metric Tons of export cargo and 41,865 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 21,974 57,446 79,420
Bulk Cargo 7,619 300 7,919
Soya Bean Seeds 654 ----- 654
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 11,618 ------ 11,618