UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 04:48 PM

KPT shipping movements report

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Hansa Roternburg Container Ship

XIN Shanghai Container Ship

Windermere Container Ship

Thorsky Container Ship

X-Press Anglesey Container Ship

Kemet Star Wheat

Celsius Naples Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Tarlan

Hansa Roternburg

CUL Huizhou

Sound Young

Thorsky

Ocean Glory

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Caledonia 15-12-2021

EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO

JO Rowan 15-12-2021 D/44305 Mogas

Navig8 Saiph 16-12-2021 D/1000 Base Oil

M.T Shalamar 16-12-2021 D/73000 Crude Oil

TS Mimbai 15-12-2021 D/L Container

MOL Growth 16-12-2021 D/L Container

Pegasus 01 16-12-2021 D/L Container

FLC Harmony 16-12-2021 D/13064 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 116,178 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 34,950 Metric Tons of export cargo and 81,228 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 57,696 34,350 92,046

Bulk Cargo 3,132 600 3,732

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 20,400 ------ 20,400

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Shanghai Naples Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Samsung Renames its Mobile Business as MX, Further ..

Samsung Renames its Mobile Business as MX, Further Strengthening Commitment to I ..

2 minutes ago
 RAKEZ, CBD sign MoU to offer products and services ..

RAKEZ, CBD sign MoU to offer products and services to RAKEZ clients

8 minutes ago
 1 died in firing incident in quetta

1 died in firing incident in quetta

4 minutes ago
 AJK President calls Pakistani Parliament to keep r ..

AJK President calls Pakistani Parliament to keep raising Kashmiris' plight

4 minutes ago
 Officers should play role in establishing good gov ..

Officers should play role in establishing good governance: Governor Syed Zahoor ..

4 minutes ago
 Russian, Chinese Presidents Agree to Work Closer o ..

Russian, Chinese Presidents Agree to Work Closer on COVID-19 Response - Aide

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.