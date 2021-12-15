KPT shipping movements report

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Hansa Roternburg Container Ship

XIN Shanghai Container Ship

Windermere Container Ship

Thorsky Container Ship

X-Press Anglesey Container Ship

Kemet Star Wheat

Celsius Naples Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Tarlan

Hansa Roternburg

CUL Huizhou

Sound Young

Thorsky

Ocean Glory

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Caledonia 15-12-2021

EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO

JO Rowan 15-12-2021 D/44305 Mogas

Navig8 Saiph 16-12-2021 D/1000 Base Oil

M.T Shalamar 16-12-2021 D/73000 Crude Oil

TS Mimbai 15-12-2021 D/L Container

MOL Growth 16-12-2021 D/L Container

Pegasus 01 16-12-2021 D/L Container

FLC Harmony 16-12-2021 D/13064 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 116,178 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 34,950 Metric Tons of export cargo and 81,228 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 57,696 34,350 92,046

Bulk Cargo 3,132 600 3,732

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 20,400 ------ 20,400