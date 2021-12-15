KPT Shipping Movements Report
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 04:48 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Hansa Roternburg Container Ship
XIN Shanghai Container Ship
Windermere Container Ship
Thorsky Container Ship
X-Press Anglesey Container Ship
Kemet Star Wheat
Celsius Naples Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Tarlan
Hansa Roternburg
CUL Huizhou
Sound Young
Thorsky
Ocean Glory
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Caledonia 15-12-2021
EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO
JO Rowan 15-12-2021 D/44305 Mogas
Navig8 Saiph 16-12-2021 D/1000 Base Oil
M.T Shalamar 16-12-2021 D/73000 Crude Oil
TS Mimbai 15-12-2021 D/L Container
MOL Growth 16-12-2021 D/L Container
Pegasus 01 16-12-2021 D/L Container
FLC Harmony 16-12-2021 D/13064 General Cargo
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 116,178 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 34,950 Metric Tons of export cargo and 81,228 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 57,696 34,350 92,046
Bulk Cargo 3,132 600 3,732
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 20,400 ------ 20,400