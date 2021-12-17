UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Umer Jamshaid 16 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 04:16 PM

KPT shipping movements report

:Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Navig8 Saiph Tanker

Leon Apollon Tanker

Cuma Canola

Newseas Jasper General Cargo

SHIPS SAILED:

Caledonia

Navig8

Kota Padang

M.T. Karachi

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Nil

EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO

Songa Dream 17-12-2021 L/2500 Chemical

Fu Xing Zhi Lu 18-12-2021 L/2500 Lube Oil

Independent Spirit 17-12-2021 D/L Container

TS Mimbai 17-12-2021 D/L Container

As Alva 17-12-2021 D/L Container

COSC Thaland 18-12-2021 D/L Container

Northern Guard 18-12-2021 D/L Container

Safeen Pride 18-12-2021 D/L Container

Mohar 18-12-2021 L/21250 Cement

FLC Harmony 19-12-2021 D/13064 General Cargo

Nordultra 19-12-2021 L/59500 Clinkers

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 107,888 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 37,678 Metric Tons of export cargo and 70,210 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 15,257 18,578 33,835

Bulk Cargo 1,855 150 2,005

Clinkers ---- 13,650 13,650

Flours 2,802 ----2,802

Loose Bulk Cement ---- 5,3005,300

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 50,296 ------ 50,296

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Jasper Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Russia's Internet Regulator Demands Restoring RT a ..

Russia's Internet Regulator Demands Restoring RT auf Sendung's Channel Access

16 minutes ago
 Russia, US Should Not Deploy INF-Banned Missiles N ..

Russia, US Should Not Deploy INF-Banned Missiles Near Each Other's Territory - D ..

16 minutes ago
 Uncertainty prevails in market despite SBP assuran ..

Uncertainty prevails in market despite SBP assurance on interest rates: Mian Zah ..

47 minutes ago
 Cuba's crude oil production increases in 2021

Cuba's crude oil production increases in 2021

26 minutes ago
 Crime control meeting held

Crime control meeting held

26 minutes ago
 Czech Presdient Zeman Approves Composition of New ..

Czech Presdient Zeman Approves Composition of New Government Headed by Petr Fial ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.