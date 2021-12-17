KPT Shipping Movements Report
Umer Jamshaid 16 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 04:16 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Navig8 Saiph Tanker
Leon Apollon Tanker
Cuma Canola
Newseas Jasper General Cargo
SHIPS SAILED:
Caledonia
Navig8
Kota Padang
M.T. Karachi
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Nil
EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO
Songa Dream 17-12-2021 L/2500 Chemical
Fu Xing Zhi Lu 18-12-2021 L/2500 Lube Oil
Independent Spirit 17-12-2021 D/L Container
TS Mimbai 17-12-2021 D/L Container
As Alva 17-12-2021 D/L Container
COSC Thaland 18-12-2021 D/L Container
Northern Guard 18-12-2021 D/L Container
Safeen Pride 18-12-2021 D/L Container
Mohar 18-12-2021 L/21250 Cement
FLC Harmony 19-12-2021 D/13064 General Cargo
Nordultra 19-12-2021 L/59500 Clinkers
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 107,888 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 37,678 Metric Tons of export cargo and 70,210 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 15,257 18,578 33,835
Bulk Cargo 1,855 150 2,005
Clinkers ---- 13,650 13,650
Flours 2,802 ----2,802
Loose Bulk Cement ---- 5,3005,300
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 50,296 ------ 50,296