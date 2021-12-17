KPT shipping movements report

:Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Navig8 Saiph Tanker

Leon Apollon Tanker

Cuma Canola

Newseas Jasper General Cargo

SHIPS SAILED:

Caledonia

Navig8

Kota Padang

M.T. Karachi

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Nil

EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO

Songa Dream 17-12-2021 L/2500 Chemical

Fu Xing Zhi Lu 18-12-2021 L/2500 Lube Oil

Independent Spirit 17-12-2021 D/L Container

TS Mimbai 17-12-2021 D/L Container

As Alva 17-12-2021 D/L Container

COSC Thaland 18-12-2021 D/L Container

Northern Guard 18-12-2021 D/L Container

Safeen Pride 18-12-2021 D/L Container

Mohar 18-12-2021 L/21250 Cement

FLC Harmony 19-12-2021 D/13064 General Cargo

Nordultra 19-12-2021 L/59500 Clinkers

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 107,888 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 37,678 Metric Tons of export cargo and 70,210 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 15,257 18,578 33,835

Bulk Cargo 1,855 150 2,005

Clinkers ---- 13,650 13,650

Flours 2,802 ----2,802

Loose Bulk Cement ---- 5,3005,300

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 50,296 ------ 50,296