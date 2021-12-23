KPT Shipping Movements Report
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 03:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Safeen Pride Container Ship
SCF Alpine Tanker
Cosco Roterdam Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Kota Naked
Athena
Gfs Perfect
Nordultra
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Safeen Pride 23-12-2021
EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO
Glen Canyon 23-12-2021 L/L Container
Oriental Daphne 23-12-2021 L/9000 Ethanol
Tarlan 23-12-2021 D/L Container
Hyundai Oakland 24-12-2021 D/L Container
Northern Dexterity 24-12-2021 D/L Container
Trf Kirkenes 24-12-2021 L/1500 Ethanol
Uacc Shams 24-12-2021 D/ 14000 Soya Bean Oil
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 124,894 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 38,513 Metric Tons of export cargo and 86,381 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 28,550 24,822 53,372
Bulk Cargo ----- ------ -----
CANOLA 7,671 ------ 7,671
CLINKERS ----- 3,5653,565
RICE ---- 2,6412,641
TALC POWDER ---- 7,485 7,485
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 50,160 ------ 50,160