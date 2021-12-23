KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Safeen Pride Container Ship

SCF Alpine Tanker

Cosco Roterdam Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Kota Naked

Athena

Gfs Perfect

Nordultra

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Safeen Pride 23-12-2021

EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO

Glen Canyon 23-12-2021 L/L Container

Oriental Daphne 23-12-2021 L/9000 Ethanol

Tarlan 23-12-2021 D/L Container

Hyundai Oakland 24-12-2021 D/L Container

Northern Dexterity 24-12-2021 D/L Container

Trf Kirkenes 24-12-2021 L/1500 Ethanol

Uacc Shams 24-12-2021 D/ 14000 Soya Bean Oil

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 124,894 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 38,513 Metric Tons of export cargo and 86,381 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 28,550 24,822 53,372

Bulk Cargo ----- ------ -----

CANOLA 7,671 ------ 7,671

CLINKERS ----- 3,5653,565

RICE ---- 2,6412,641

TALC POWDER ---- 7,485 7,485

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 50,160 ------ 50,160