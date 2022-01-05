KPT Shipping Movements Report
Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday
SHIPS BERTHED:
X-Press Bardsey Container Ship
Shiling Container Ship
Seamax Westport Container Ship
Szczcin Trader Container Ship
Frona Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Wadi Bini Khalid
AL Shaffiah
Independent Spirit
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
X-Press Bardsey 05-01-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO
SM Navigator 05-01-2022 L/10000 Naphtha
Maritime Meridian 05-01-2022 D/3500 Chemical
Lorentos 05-01-2022 D/31991 General Cargo
Melpomeni 05-01-2022 D/30519 General Cargo
CMA CGM Otello 06-01-2022 D/L Container
Tarlan 06-01-2022 D/L Container
California Trader 06-01-2022 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 185,893 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 38,713 Metric Tons of export cargo and 147,180 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 66,308 35,813 102,121
Bulk Cargo 30 ------ 30
PRT Coke 11,014 ------- 11,014
Rice ------ 400 400
Rock Phosphate 5,500 ------- 5,500
Wheat 2,542 ------- 2,542
Yellow Soya Bean 650 ------- 650
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 61,136 2,500 63,636