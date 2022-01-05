UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

X-Press Bardsey Container Ship

Shiling Container Ship

Seamax Westport Container Ship

Szczcin Trader Container Ship

Frona Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Wadi Bini Khalid

AL Shaffiah

Independent Spirit

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

X-Press Bardsey 05-01-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO

SM Navigator 05-01-2022 L/10000 Naphtha

Maritime Meridian 05-01-2022 D/3500 Chemical

Lorentos 05-01-2022 D/31991 General Cargo

Melpomeni 05-01-2022 D/30519 General Cargo

CMA CGM Otello 06-01-2022 D/L Container

Tarlan 06-01-2022 D/L Container

California Trader 06-01-2022 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 185,893 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 38,713 Metric Tons of export cargo and 147,180 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 66,308 35,813 102,121

Bulk Cargo 30 ------ 30

PRT Coke 11,014 ------- 11,014

Rice ------ 400 400

Rock Phosphate 5,500 ------- 5,500

Wheat 2,542 ------- 2,542

Yellow Soya Bean 650 ------- 650

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 61,136 2,500 63,636

