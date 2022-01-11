KPT Shipping Movements Report
Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2022 | 05:33 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Hansa Roternburg Container Ship
Kota Megah Container Ship
AS Alva Container Ship
Eleen Armonia Clinkers
MSC Emly II Continer Ship
VTC Dragon Rice
SHIPS SAILED:
Diyala
CMA CGM Rabelais
Lorentzos
OOLC Zhoushan
Dongli
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Hilda 11-01-2022
M.T Karachi 11-01-2022
Abtenauer 11-01-2022
M.T Shalamar 11-01-2022
Hansa Roternburg 11-01-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO
GC Argon 11-01-2022 D/9500 Chemical
Carp 11-01-2022 L/18000 Molasses
Kota Padang 11-01-2022 L/9300 Cement
XIN PU Dong 12-01-2022 D/L Container
Budapest Express 12-01-2022 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 132,229 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 30,229 Metric Tons of export cargo and 102,000 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 30,602 28,983 59,585
Bulk Cargo 25,862 6 25,868
Rice ------ 1,240 1,240
Wheat 4,470 ------- 4,470
Yellow Soya Bean 4,728 ------- 4,728
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 36,038 ------ 36,038