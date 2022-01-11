KPT shipping movements report

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Hansa Roternburg Container Ship

Kota Megah Container Ship

AS Alva Container Ship

Eleen Armonia Clinkers

MSC Emly II Continer Ship

VTC Dragon Rice

SHIPS SAILED:

Diyala

CMA CGM Rabelais

Lorentzos

OOLC Zhoushan

Dongli

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Hilda 11-01-2022

M.T Karachi 11-01-2022

Abtenauer 11-01-2022

M.T Shalamar 11-01-2022

Hansa Roternburg 11-01-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO

GC Argon 11-01-2022 D/9500 Chemical

Carp 11-01-2022 L/18000 Molasses

Kota Padang 11-01-2022 L/9300 Cement

XIN PU Dong 12-01-2022 D/L Container

Budapest Express 12-01-2022 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 132,229 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 30,229 Metric Tons of export cargo and 102,000 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 30,602 28,983 59,585

Bulk Cargo 25,862 6 25,868

Rice ------ 1,240 1,240

Wheat 4,470 ------- 4,470

Yellow Soya Bean 4,728 ------- 4,728

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 36,038 ------ 36,038