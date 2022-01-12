KPT shipping movements report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

VTC Dragon Rice

Kmtc Mundra Container Ship

Kota Padang Cement

Meghna Liberty Clinkers

G C Argon Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Hilda

M.T Karachi

Abtenauer

EL Tethys

M.T Shalamar

Hansa Roternburg

AS Alva

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Kmtc Mundra 12-01-2022

Kota Megah 12-01-2022

MSC Emily ii 12-01-2022

Kota Padang 12-01-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO

CARP 12-01-2022 L/18000 Molasses

MTM SA Vannah 12-01-2022 D/5000 Chemical

Gulf Barakah 13-01-2022 D/L Container

XIN PU Dong 13-01-2022 D/L Container

MSC Dhantia 13-01-2022 D/L Container

V Glory 13-01-2022 D/39475 General Cargo

Star Monica 13-01-2022 D/59000 Wheat

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 149,321 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 71,748 Metric Tons of export cargo and 77,573 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 51,595 44,280 95,875

Bulk Cargo 6,347 580 6,927

Clinkers ------ 20,310 20,310

Cement ------ 5,152 5,152

Rice ------ 1,426 1,426

Wheat 4,352 ------- 4,352

Yellow Soya Bean 4,064 ------- 4,064

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 11,215 ------ 11,215