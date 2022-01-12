KPT Shipping Movements Report
Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday
SHIPS BERTHED:
VTC Dragon Rice
Kmtc Mundra Container Ship
Kota Padang Cement
Meghna Liberty Clinkers
G C Argon Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Hilda
M.T Karachi
Abtenauer
EL Tethys
M.T Shalamar
Hansa Roternburg
AS Alva
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Kmtc Mundra 12-01-2022
Kota Megah 12-01-2022
MSC Emily ii 12-01-2022
Kota Padang 12-01-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO
CARP 12-01-2022 L/18000 Molasses
MTM SA Vannah 12-01-2022 D/5000 Chemical
Gulf Barakah 13-01-2022 D/L Container
XIN PU Dong 13-01-2022 D/L Container
MSC Dhantia 13-01-2022 D/L Container
V Glory 13-01-2022 D/39475 General Cargo
Star Monica 13-01-2022 D/59000 Wheat
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 149,321 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 71,748 Metric Tons of export cargo and 77,573 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 51,595 44,280 95,875
Bulk Cargo 6,347 580 6,927
Clinkers ------ 20,310 20,310
Cement ------ 5,152 5,152
Rice ------ 1,426 1,426
Wheat 4,352 ------- 4,352
Yellow Soya Bean 4,064 ------- 4,064
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 11,215 ------ 11,215