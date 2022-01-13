KPT Shipping Movements Report
Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2022 | 03:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Budapest ExpressContainer Ship
MTM SavannahTanker
SHIPS SAILED:
KMTC Mundra
Kota Megah
MSC Emily II
Kota Padang
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Budapest Express 13-01-2022
GLF Barakah 14-01-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO
Carp 13-01-2022 L/18000 Molasses
MSC Dhantia 13-01-2022 D/L Container
V Glory 13-01-2022 D/39475 General Cargo
Iconic United 13-01-2022 D/58000 Yellow Soya Bean
Emirates Zanzibar 14-01-2022 D/L Container
MOL Generosity 14-01-2022 D/L Container
OOCL Le Havre 14-01-2022 D/L Container
Diamond Star II 14-01-2022 D/31345 General Cargo
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 102,990 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 53,081 Metric Tons of export cargo and 49,909 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 30,723 13,130 43,853
Bulk Cargo 7,072 400 7,472
Clinkers ------ 31,490 31,490
Cement ------ 4,148 4,148
Rice ------ 3,913 3,913
Wheat 2,252 ------- 2,252
Yellow Soya Bean 1,732 ------- 1,732
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 8,130 ------- 8,130