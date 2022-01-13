UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2022 | 03:20 PM

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Budapest ExpressContainer Ship

MTM SavannahTanker

SHIPS SAILED:

KMTC Mundra

Kota Megah

MSC Emily II

Kota Padang

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Budapest Express 13-01-2022

GLF Barakah 14-01-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO

Carp 13-01-2022 L/18000 Molasses

MSC Dhantia 13-01-2022 D/L Container

V Glory 13-01-2022 D/39475 General Cargo

Iconic United 13-01-2022 D/58000 Yellow Soya Bean

Emirates Zanzibar 14-01-2022 D/L Container

MOL Generosity 14-01-2022 D/L Container

OOCL Le Havre 14-01-2022 D/L Container

Diamond Star II 14-01-2022 D/31345 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 102,990 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 53,081 Metric Tons of export cargo and 49,909 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 30,723 13,130 43,853

Bulk Cargo 7,072 400 7,472

Clinkers ------ 31,490 31,490

Cement ------ 4,148 4,148

Rice ------ 3,913 3,913

Wheat 2,252 ------- 2,252

Yellow Soya Bean 1,732 ------- 1,732

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 8,130 ------- 8,130

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Le Havre Zanzibar Karachi Port

Recent Stories

FIA issues notice to Hareem Shah for traveling wit ..

FIA issues notice to Hareem Shah for traveling with huge sum of money

1 minute ago
 The most engaging campaigns for TECNO in 2021

The most engaging campaigns for TECNO in 2021

20 minutes ago
 Akshay, Emraan Hashmi stun fans with killer moves ..

Akshay, Emraan Hashmi stun fans with killer moves dance

36 minutes ago
 Biden imposes first sanctions over N. Korea weapon ..

Biden imposes first sanctions over N. Korea weapons program after missile tests

2 hours ago
 Europe's Policy Allows it to Be 'Influential Playe ..

Europe's Policy Allows it to Be 'Influential Player' in Relation to Russia, Chin ..

24 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.