KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Budapest ExpressContainer Ship

MTM SavannahTanker

SHIPS SAILED:

KMTC Mundra

Kota Megah

MSC Emily II

Kota Padang

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Budapest Express 13-01-2022

GLF Barakah 14-01-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO

Carp 13-01-2022 L/18000 Molasses

MSC Dhantia 13-01-2022 D/L Container

V Glory 13-01-2022 D/39475 General Cargo

Iconic United 13-01-2022 D/58000 Yellow Soya Bean

Emirates Zanzibar 14-01-2022 D/L Container

MOL Generosity 14-01-2022 D/L Container

OOCL Le Havre 14-01-2022 D/L Container

Diamond Star II 14-01-2022 D/31345 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 102,990 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 53,081 Metric Tons of export cargo and 49,909 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 30,723 13,130 43,853

Bulk Cargo 7,072 400 7,472

Clinkers ------ 31,490 31,490

Cement ------ 4,148 4,148

Rice ------ 3,913 3,913

Wheat 2,252 ------- 2,252

Yellow Soya Bean 1,732 ------- 1,732

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 8,130 ------- 8,130