KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Xin Pu Dong Container Ship

Gulf BarakahContainer Ship

CarpTanker

MSC Dhantia Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Budapest Express

Xin OU Dong

MSC Dhantia

Gulf Barakah

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

MTM Savannah 14-01-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO

Emirates Zanzibar 14-01-2022 D/L Container

MOL Generosity 14-01-2022 D/L Container

OOCL Le Havre 14-01-2022 D/L Container

Diamond Star II 14-01-2022 D/3145 General Cargo

Maistros 15-01-2022 D/5500 Mogas

Al Shaffiah 15-01-2022 D/19200 Chemical

Cielo Di Cagliari 15-01-2022 D/57000 Mogas

Southern Worf 15-01-2022 D/5000 Chemical

SSL Brahmaputra 15-01-2022 D/L Contaienr

OEL Kedrnath 15-01-2020 D/L Contaienr

Ru Yi Song 15-01-2020 D/5870 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 135,094 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 59,463 Metric Tons of export cargo and 75,631 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 43,147 13,573 46,720

Bulk Cargo 1,572 --- 1,572

Clinkers ------ 35,716 35,716

Rice ------ 4,474 4,474

Wheat 8,156 ------- 8,156

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 22,756 5,700 28,456