KPT Shipping Movements Report
Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2022 | 03:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Xin Pu Dong Container Ship
Gulf BarakahContainer Ship
CarpTanker
MSC Dhantia Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Budapest Express
Xin OU Dong
MSC Dhantia
Gulf Barakah
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
MTM Savannah 14-01-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO
Emirates Zanzibar 14-01-2022 D/L Container
MOL Generosity 14-01-2022 D/L Container
OOCL Le Havre 14-01-2022 D/L Container
Diamond Star II 14-01-2022 D/3145 General Cargo
Maistros 15-01-2022 D/5500 Mogas
Al Shaffiah 15-01-2022 D/19200 Chemical
Cielo Di Cagliari 15-01-2022 D/57000 Mogas
Southern Worf 15-01-2022 D/5000 Chemical
SSL Brahmaputra 15-01-2022 D/L Contaienr
OEL Kedrnath 15-01-2020 D/L Contaienr
Ru Yi Song 15-01-2020 D/5870 General Cargo
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 135,094 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 59,463 Metric Tons of export cargo and 75,631 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 43,147 13,573 46,720
Bulk Cargo 1,572 --- 1,572
Clinkers ------ 35,716 35,716
Rice ------ 4,474 4,474
Wheat 8,156 ------- 8,156
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 22,756 5,700 28,456