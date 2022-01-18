UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2022 | 04:55 PM

KPT shipping movements report

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

SSL Brahmaputra Container Ship

Ningbo Express Container Ship

Kota Naked Container Ship

Queensland Livestock

Calais Trader Container Ship

Independent Spirit Container Ship

Global Princess Tanker

Caribbean 1 Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Southern Wolf

Guenther Schultte

Thorswind

SCF Provider

OEL Kedarnath

Lagrange

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Ningbo Express 18-01-2022

Calais Trader 18-01-2022

Jawala 18-01-2022

VTC Dragon 18-01-2022

Petrus 18-01-2022

Global Princess 19-01-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE

Ginga Hawk 18-01-2022D/3000 Base Oil

Hyundai Busan18-01-2022 D/L

Uranus J 18-01-2022 D/2500 Iron and Steel

Mohar 19-01-2022 L/21230 Cement

Chem Taurus 19-01-2022 D/4800 Chemical

M.

T Quetta 19-01-2022 D/73701 Crude Oil

Star Bovarius19-01-2022 D/57750 Wheat

CP Shenzhen 19-01-2022 D/59275 Wheat

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 167,118 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 130,719 Metric Tons of export cargo and 36,399 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 69,974 31,826 101,800

Bulk Cargo 13,677 260 13,937

Rice ------ 1,913 1,913

Wheat 7,868 ------- 7,868

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 39,200 24,400 41,600

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Quetta Import Shenzhen Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Indonesian Parliament Passes Law to Declare City o ..

Indonesian Parliament Passes Law to Declare City of Nusantara as New Capital - R ..

56 seconds ago
 Beijing tightens preventive measures amid COVID-19 ..

Beijing tightens preventive measures amid COVID-19 resurgence

8 minutes ago
 Cold, dry weather forecast for Sindh

Cold, dry weather forecast for Sindh

8 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown notice for Wednesday

FESCO issues shutdown notice for Wednesday

8 minutes ago
 Russia, Iran, China to Hold Joint Naval Drills - P ..

Russia, Iran, China to Hold Joint Naval Drills - Pacific Fleet

8 minutes ago
 China organizes live sales to promote commodities ..

China organizes live sales to promote commodities from SCO countries

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.