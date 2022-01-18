KPT Shipping Movements Report
Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2022 | 04:55 PM
Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
SSL Brahmaputra Container Ship
Ningbo Express Container Ship
Kota Naked Container Ship
Queensland Livestock
Calais Trader Container Ship
Independent Spirit Container Ship
Global Princess Tanker
Caribbean 1 Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Southern Wolf
Guenther Schultte
Thorswind
SCF Provider
OEL Kedarnath
Lagrange
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Ningbo Express 18-01-2022
Calais Trader 18-01-2022
Jawala 18-01-2022
VTC Dragon 18-01-2022
Petrus 18-01-2022
Global Princess 19-01-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE
Ginga Hawk 18-01-2022D/3000 Base Oil
Hyundai Busan18-01-2022 D/L
Uranus J 18-01-2022 D/2500 Iron and Steel
Mohar 19-01-2022 L/21230 Cement
Chem Taurus 19-01-2022 D/4800 Chemical
M.
T Quetta 19-01-2022 D/73701 Crude Oil
Star Bovarius19-01-2022 D/57750 Wheat
CP Shenzhen 19-01-2022 D/59275 Wheat
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 167,118 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 130,719 Metric Tons of export cargo and 36,399 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 69,974 31,826 101,800
Bulk Cargo 13,677 260 13,937
Rice ------ 1,913 1,913
Wheat 7,868 ------- 7,868
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 39,200 24,400 41,600