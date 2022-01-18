KPT shipping movements report

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

SSL Brahmaputra Container Ship

Ningbo Express Container Ship

Kota Naked Container Ship

Queensland Livestock

Calais Trader Container Ship

Independent Spirit Container Ship

Global Princess Tanker

Caribbean 1 Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Southern Wolf

Guenther Schultte

Thorswind

SCF Provider

OEL Kedarnath

Lagrange

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Ningbo Express 18-01-2022

Calais Trader 18-01-2022

Jawala 18-01-2022

VTC Dragon 18-01-2022

Petrus 18-01-2022

Global Princess 19-01-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: DATE

Ginga Hawk 18-01-2022D/3000 Base Oil

Hyundai Busan18-01-2022 D/L

Uranus J 18-01-2022 D/2500 Iron and Steel

Mohar 19-01-2022 L/21230 Cement

Chem Taurus 19-01-2022 D/4800 Chemical

M.

T Quetta 19-01-2022 D/73701 Crude Oil

Star Bovarius19-01-2022 D/57750 Wheat

CP Shenzhen 19-01-2022 D/59275 Wheat

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 167,118 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 130,719 Metric Tons of export cargo and 36,399 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 69,974 31,826 101,800

Bulk Cargo 13,677 260 13,937

Rice ------ 1,913 1,913

Wheat 7,868 ------- 7,868

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 39,200 24,400 41,600